Activities of Karachi Port, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 143,618 tonnes of cargo comprising 89,090 tonnes of import cargo and 54,528 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 89,090 comprised of 29,254 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 25,689 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 34,147 tonnes of Oil & Liquid.

The total export cargo of 54,528 tonnes comprised of 54,395 tonnes of containerized cargo & 133 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

Nearly, 7286 containers comprising of 1884 containers import and 5402 containers export were handled on Thursday.The break-up of imported containers shows 503 of 20’s and 687 of 40’s loaded while 01 of 20’s and 03 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1028 of 20’s and 1033 of 40’s loaded containers while 508 of 20’s and 900 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.The only ship namely, River Globe has berth at Karachi Port.About two ships namely, Cosco Thailand and Northern Dedication have sailed out from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 03 ships, EM Astoria, Xpress Bardsey and Henrika Schulte left the Port on Thursday morning, while 03 more ships, Sargodha, African Finch and Argent Gerbera are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 191,068 tonnes, comprising 125,839 tonnes imports cargo and 65,229 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,428` Containers (1,280 TEUs Imports and 3,148 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 05 ships, Atlantis, Stamford Eagle, Ibis Pacific, Maud.

