BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 06, 2022). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 06, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,160.57
High: 42,201.55
Low: 41,611.42
Net Change: 549.15
Volume (000): 160,921
Value (000): 11,147,436
Makt Cap (000) 1,641,904,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,130.67
NET CH (+) 46.84
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,661.91
NET CH (-) 9.88
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,233.96
NET CH (+) 75.27
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,355.65
NET CH (+) 82.15
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,717.34
NET CH (+) 61.27
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,559.06
NET CH (+) 177.93
------------------------------------
As on: 06-October-2022
====================================
