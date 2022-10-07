KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 06, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,160.57 High: 42,201.55 Low: 41,611.42 Net Change: 549.15 Volume (000): 160,921 Value (000): 11,147,436 Makt Cap (000) 1,641,904,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,130.67 NET CH (+) 46.84 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,661.91 NET CH (-) 9.88 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,233.96 NET CH (+) 75.27 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,355.65 NET CH (+) 82.15 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,717.34 NET CH (+) 61.27 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,559.06 NET CH (+) 177.93 ------------------------------------ As on: 06-October-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

