BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
The National Silk & Rayon Mills
Limited 06-10-2022 10:00
Data Agro Limited 06-10-2022 11:30
First Dawood Investment Bank
Limited 06-10-2022 11:00
Supernet Ltd. 06-10-2022 11:00
Nadeem Textile Mills Limited 06-10-2022 14:30
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills
Limited 06-10-2022 11:00
Kohinoor Industries Limited 06-10-2022 10:00
Kohinoor Power Company
Limited 06-10-2022 12:00
Safe Mix Concrete Limited 06-10-2022 16:00
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited 06-10-2022 14:00
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy
Services Ltd 06-10-2022 14:45
D.S. Industries Limited 06-10-2022 14:00
AKD Securities Limited 06-10-2022 12:00
Avanceon Limited 06-10-2022 10:30
Bunnys Limited 06-10-2022 12:00
First Imrooz Modaraba 06-10-2022 10:00
Beco Steel Limited 06-10-2022 11:30
Imperial Limited 06-10-2022 11:00
Hafiz Limited 06-10-2022 11:30
S.G. Power Limited 06-10-2022 10:30
Pace (Pakistan) Limited 06-10-2022 11:00
Tri-Star Power Limited 06-10-2022 14:30
Ruby Textile Mills Limited 06-10-2022 11:00
First Capital Securities
Corporation 06-10-2022 12:30
Service Industries Textiles
Limited 06-10-2022 10:30
ICI Pakistan Limited 06-10-2022 11:00
Sitara Peroxide Limited 06-10-2022 16:00
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited 07-10-2022 11:30
Leiner Pak Gelatine Limited 07-10-2022 10:00
Dadabhoy Sack Limited 07-10-2022 10:00
Dadabhoy Cement Industries
Limited 07-10-2022 09:30
Telecard Limited 07-10-2022 11:00
J.A. Textile Mills Limited 07-10-2022 09:00
Kohinoor Spinning Mills
Limited 07-10-2022 15:30
Pak Leather Crafts Limited 07-10-2022 11:00
Sardar Chemical Industries
Limited 07-10-2022 10:00
Clover Pakistan Limited 07-10-2022 12:00
Ados Pakistan Limited 07-10-2022 10:30
Salman Noman Enterprises
Limited 07-10-2022 14:00
Asim Textile Mills Limited 07-10-2022 09:30
Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills
Limited 07-10-2022 14:00
ICC Industries Limited 07-10-2022 13:00
Khyber Tobacco Company
Limited 08-10-2022 11:00
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Limited 12-10-2022 13:00
Engro Fertilizers Limited 12-10-2022 09:00
Sui Southern Gas Company
Limited 13-10-2022 14:00
MEEZAN-FUNDS 13-10-2022 10:30
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd 13-10-2022 13:35
Engro Powergen Qadirpur
Limited 13-10-2022 10:00
Meezan Pakistan ETF 13-10-2022 10:30
Askari Bank Limited 18-10-2022 10:00
Fauji Cement Company Limited 24-10-2022 10:30
Unilever Pakistan Foods
Limited 24-10-2022 14:30
Hafiz Limited 28-10-2022 11:30
=========================================================
