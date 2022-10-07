Follow us

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited 06-10-2022 10:00 Data Agro Limited 06-10-2022 11:30 First Dawood Investment Bank Limited 06-10-2022 11:00 Supernet Ltd. 06-10-2022 11:00 Nadeem Textile Mills Limited 06-10-2022 14:30 Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Limited 06-10-2022 11:00 Kohinoor Industries Limited 06-10-2022 10:00 Kohinoor Power Company Limited 06-10-2022 12:00 Safe Mix Concrete Limited 06-10-2022 16:00 Saritow Spinning Mills Limited 06-10-2022 14:00 Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd 06-10-2022 14:45 D.S. Industries Limited 06-10-2022 14:00 AKD Securities Limited 06-10-2022 12:00 Avanceon Limited 06-10-2022 10:30 Bunnys Limited 06-10-2022 12:00 First Imrooz Modaraba 06-10-2022 10:00 Beco Steel Limited 06-10-2022 11:30 Imperial Limited 06-10-2022 11:00 Hafiz Limited 06-10-2022 11:30 S.G. Power Limited 06-10-2022 10:30 Pace (Pakistan) Limited 06-10-2022 11:00 Tri-Star Power Limited 06-10-2022 14:30 Ruby Textile Mills Limited 06-10-2022 11:00 First Capital Securities Corporation 06-10-2022 12:30 Service Industries Textiles Limited 06-10-2022 10:30 ICI Pakistan Limited 06-10-2022 11:00 Sitara Peroxide Limited 06-10-2022 16:00 Shadman Cotton Mills Limited 07-10-2022 11:30 Leiner Pak Gelatine Limited 07-10-2022 10:00 Dadabhoy Sack Limited 07-10-2022 10:00 Dadabhoy Cement Industries Limited 07-10-2022 09:30 Telecard Limited 07-10-2022 11:00 J.A. Textile Mills Limited 07-10-2022 09:00 Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited 07-10-2022 15:30 Pak Leather Crafts Limited 07-10-2022 11:00 Sardar Chemical Industries Limited 07-10-2022 10:00 Clover Pakistan Limited 07-10-2022 12:00 Ados Pakistan Limited 07-10-2022 10:30 Salman Noman Enterprises Limited 07-10-2022 14:00 Asim Textile Mills Limited 07-10-2022 09:30 Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited 07-10-2022 14:00 ICC Industries Limited 07-10-2022 13:00 Khyber Tobacco Company Limited 08-10-2022 11:00 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited 12-10-2022 13:00 Engro Fertilizers Limited 12-10-2022 09:00 Sui Southern Gas Company Limited 13-10-2022 14:00 MEEZAN-FUNDS 13-10-2022 10:30 Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd 13-10-2022 13:35 Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited 13-10-2022 10:00 Meezan Pakistan ETF 13-10-2022 10:30 Askari Bank Limited 18-10-2022 10:00 Fauji Cement Company Limited 24-10-2022 10:30 Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 24-10-2022 14:30 Hafiz Limited 28-10-2022 11:30 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022