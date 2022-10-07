AGL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
Oct 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 07 Oct, 2022 05:59am
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
The National Silk & Rayon Mills 
Limited                              06-10-2022     10:00
Data Agro Limited                    06-10-2022     11:30
First Dawood Investment Bank 
Limited                              06-10-2022     11:00
Supernet Ltd.                        06-10-2022     11:00
Nadeem Textile Mills Limited         06-10-2022     14:30
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills 
Limited                              06-10-2022     11:00
Kohinoor Industries Limited          06-10-2022     10:00
Kohinoor Power Company 
Limited                              06-10-2022     12:00
Safe Mix Concrete Limited            06-10-2022     16:00
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited       06-10-2022     14:00
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy 
Services Ltd                         06-10-2022     14:45
D.S. Industries Limited              06-10-2022     14:00
AKD Securities Limited               06-10-2022     12:00
Avanceon Limited                     06-10-2022     10:30
Bunnys Limited                       06-10-2022     12:00
First Imrooz Modaraba                06-10-2022     10:00
Beco Steel Limited                   06-10-2022     11:30
Imperial Limited                     06-10-2022     11:00
Hafiz Limited                        06-10-2022     11:30
S.G. Power Limited                   06-10-2022     10:30
Pace (Pakistan) Limited              06-10-2022     11:00
Tri-Star Power Limited               06-10-2022     14:30
Ruby Textile Mills Limited           06-10-2022     11:00
First Capital Securities 
Corporation                          06-10-2022     12:30
Service Industries Textiles 
Limited                              06-10-2022     10:30
ICI Pakistan Limited                 06-10-2022     11:00
Sitara Peroxide Limited              06-10-2022     16:00
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited         07-10-2022     11:30
Leiner Pak Gelatine Limited          07-10-2022     10:00
Dadabhoy Sack Limited                07-10-2022     10:00
Dadabhoy Cement Industries 
Limited                              07-10-2022     09:30
Telecard Limited                     07-10-2022     11:00
J.A. Textile Mills Limited           07-10-2022     09:00
Kohinoor Spinning Mills 
Limited                              07-10-2022     15:30
Pak Leather Crafts Limited           07-10-2022     11:00
Sardar Chemical Industries 
Limited                              07-10-2022     10:00
Clover Pakistan Limited              07-10-2022     12:00
Ados Pakistan Limited                07-10-2022     10:30
Salman Noman Enterprises 
Limited                              07-10-2022     14:00
Asim Textile Mills Limited           07-10-2022     09:30
Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills 
Limited                              07-10-2022     14:00
ICC Industries Limited               07-10-2022     13:00
Khyber Tobacco Company 
Limited                              08-10-2022     11:00
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Limited                              12-10-2022     13:00
Engro Fertilizers Limited            12-10-2022     09:00
Sui Southern Gas Company 
Limited                              13-10-2022     14:00
MEEZAN-FUNDS                         13-10-2022     10:30
Pakistan Telecommunication 
Company Ltd                          13-10-2022     13:35
Engro Powergen Qadirpur 
Limited                              13-10-2022     10:00
Meezan Pakistan ETF                  13-10-2022     10:30
Askari Bank Limited                  18-10-2022     10:00
Fauji Cement Company Limited         24-10-2022     10:30
Unilever Pakistan Foods 
Limited                              24-10-2022     14:30
Hafiz Limited                        28-10-2022     11:30
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

