AGL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
ANL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
AVN 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
EFERT 82.99 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (3.85%)
EPCL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (4.65%)
FCCL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.36%)
FLYNG 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.05%)
GGGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
GGL 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.34%)
GTECH 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.35%)
LOTCHEM 29.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.43%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
OGDC 76.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.48%)
PAEL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.77%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
TELE 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
TPLP 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.22%)
TREET 23.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.08%)
TRG 148.00 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (2.84%)
UNITY 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.48%)
WAVES 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
BR100 4,249 Increased By 69.2 (1.65%)
BR30 16,585 Increased By 383.6 (2.37%)
KSE100 42,161 Increased By 549.2 (1.32%)
KSE30 15,895 Increased By 290.3 (1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Several injured as police fires shells on protesting teachers in Peshawar

  • KP government’s spokesperson orders an inquiry into the matter
BR Web Desk Published October 6, 2022 Updated October 6, 2022 07:34pm
Follow us

Police in Peshawar fired tear gas and baton-charged government teachers protesting for the upgradation of the pay scale on Thursday, Aaj News reported.

A number of protesting teachers were injured due to the stampede, police officials said, adding that they were taken to the nearest hospital.

Teachers, on the other hand, say they will not be deterred by the use of force from the government and will continue to protest for their rights.

Meanwhile, the KP government’s spokesperson Barrister Saif told the media that the government did not direct the use of tear gas against the protesters and announced an inquiry into the matter.

More to follow

Peshawar PTI govt Teachers protest

Comments

1000 characters

Several injured as police fires shells on protesting teachers in Peshawar

Alarming level: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decline $106mn to $7.9bn

Fourth session in green: KSE-100 ticks up 1.32%, aided by strong rupee

President Alvi lauds federal, provincial govts for ‘working hard’ to help flood victims in address to parliament

OPEC decision to cut output could hurt Pakistan's economy

HUBCO to invest additional $1mn in Thar Energy Limited

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows clock in $5.14bn in 25 months

IMF should issue new reserves to help countries tackle overlapping crises

Unfair to 'beg' nations who cause emissions for flood relief aid: PM Shehbaz

Contempt of court case: Imran Khan gets interim bail

Read more stories