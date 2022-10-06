Several injured as police fires shells on protesting teachers in Peshawar

Police in Peshawar fired tear gas and baton-charged government teachers protesting for the upgradation of the pay scale on Thursday, Aaj News reported.

A number of protesting teachers were injured due to the stampede, police officials said, adding that they were taken to the nearest hospital.

Teachers, on the other hand, say they will not be deterred by the use of force from the government and will continue to protest for their rights.

Meanwhile, the KP government’s spokesperson Barrister Saif told the media that the government did not direct the use of tear gas against the protesters and announced an inquiry into the matter.

More to follow