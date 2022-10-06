AGL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
ANL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
AVN 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
EFERT 82.99 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (3.85%)
EPCL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (4.65%)
FCCL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.36%)
FLYNG 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.05%)
GGGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
GGL 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.34%)
GTECH 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.35%)
LOTCHEM 29.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.43%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
OGDC 76.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.48%)
PAEL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.77%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
TELE 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
TPLP 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.22%)
TREET 23.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.08%)
TRG 148.00 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (2.84%)
UNITY 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.48%)
WAVES 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
BR100 4,249 Increased By 69.2 (1.65%)
BR30 16,585 Increased By 383.6 (2.37%)
KSE100 42,161 Increased By 549.2 (1.32%)
KSE30 15,895 Increased By 290.3 (1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Kremlin says OPEC+ cut output to stabilise oil markets

AFP Published 06 Oct, 2022 05:59pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said Thursday that an OPEC+ decision to sharply cut production was designed to stabilise global oil markets, after Washington said the move was a concession to Moscow.

“The decisions that were taken were aimed at stabilising oil markets,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He said it was proof that “some countries understand the absurdity” of Washington’s demand for a price cap on Russian oil.

The decision from the 13-nation OPEC cartel helmed by Saudi Arabia and a group of 10 exporters led by Russia angered the United States, which has been lobbying to hold down fuel prices and isolate Russia over its Ukraine aggression.

The European Union has also proposed introducing a price cap on Russian oil as part of new sanctions over Ukraine.

Moscow on Wednesday that a price cap on its oil would have a “detrimental effect” on global markets and warned it would not supply crude to countries that introduce it.

OPEC+ OPEC OPEC countries global oil markets

Comments

1000 characters

Kremlin says OPEC+ cut output to stabilise oil markets

Fourth session in green: KSE-100 ticks up 1.32%, aided by strong rupee

OPEC decision to cut output could hurt Pakistan's economy

HUBCO to invest additional $1mn in Thar Energy Limited

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows clock in $5.14bn in 25 months

Unfair to 'beg' nations who cause emissions for flood relief aid: PM Shehbaz

Contempt of court case: Imran Khan gets interim bail

Thar coal mines to Railway line: PM orders completion of project by Mar 23

Losses caused by flood havoc: Dar briefs ADB on estimates

Pause politics and focus on flood relief, Bilawal tells lawmakers

Tariq Bajwa made SAPM on Finance

Read more stories