AGL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
ANL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
AVN 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
EFERT 82.99 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (3.85%)
EPCL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (4.65%)
FCCL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.36%)
FLYNG 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.05%)
GGGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
GGL 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.34%)
GTECH 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.35%)
LOTCHEM 29.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.43%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
OGDC 76.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.48%)
PAEL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.77%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
TELE 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
TPLP 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.22%)
TREET 23.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.08%)
TRG 148.00 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (2.84%)
UNITY 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.48%)
WAVES 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
BR100 4,249 Increased By 69.2 (1.65%)
BR30 16,585 Increased By 383.6 (2.37%)
KSE100 42,161 Increased By 549.2 (1.32%)
KSE30 15,895 Increased By 290.3 (1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm closes at highest in nearly two weeks on weather worries

Reuters Published 06 Oct, 2022 04:51pm
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday for a sixth session and their highest close in nearly two weeks, buoyed by concerns over wet weather and by a rally crude oil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 59 ringgit, or 1.62%, to 3,701 ringgit ($798.49) a tonne after rising as much as 4.4% earlier in the session.

Palm oil prices are probably being driven by demand and discounts to soft oils, said Marcello Cultrera, director at commodities consultancy Apricus 8 in Kuala Lumpur.

Expectations of a drop in Southeast Asian palm oil production from November to February owing to potential La Nina weather disruption also supported the contract, he said.

Oil prices stabilised near three-week highs after the OPEC+ producer group agreed to further tighten global crude supply with a deal to cut production by about 2 million barrel per day, the largest reduction since 2020.

Palm ends higher for fifth day as broader markets advance

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option as biodiesel feedstock.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 1.6%. The Dalian exchange was closed for the week for holidays.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils that compete in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil futures

Comments

1000 characters

Palm closes at highest in nearly two weeks on weather worries

Fourth session in green: KSE-100 ticks up 1.32%, aided by strong rupee

OPEC decision to cut output could hurt Pakistan's economy

HUBCO to invest additional $1mn in Thar Energy Limited

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows clock in $5.14bn in 25 months

Unfair to 'beg' nations who cause emissions for flood relief aid: PM Shehbaz

Contempt of court case: Imran Khan gets interim bail

Thar coal mines to Railway line: PM orders completion of project by Mar 23

Losses caused by flood havoc: Dar briefs ADB on estimates

Pause politics and focus on flood relief, Bilawal tells lawmakers

Tariq Bajwa made SAPM on Finance

Read more stories