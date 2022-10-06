APTMA decides to shut down textile mills across country

FAISALABAD: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has decided to shut down textile mills across the country on Wednesday.

“The textile mills of the country will also be shut down from Saturday. 1,600 textile mills have already been closed down,” the APTMA said.

“Five million employees will lose their jobs and 30 million people will be affected due to the closure of textile industries,” it added.

“The government has withdrawn competitive power rates for textile industry. The closure of textile industry will deal a heavy blow to the domestic exports,” it stated.

“Increasing exports is very important and the only way-out for the economy of the country. The government must provide electricity and gas at competitive rates to textile industry. It should also ensure continuous power and gas supply to textile industry,” it demanded.