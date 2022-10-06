AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
Maryam leaves for London

Monitoring Desk Published 06 Oct, 2022 06:29am
KARACHI: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz left for London on Wednesday to reunite with her father PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif, who left country for the United Kingdom on medical grounds in 2019 and has remained there ever since.

The development comes a day after Maryam’s passport was returned by the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) office of the deputy registrar (judicial) in light of directives issued by a full bench. The court had directed officials to return her passport which she had surrendered in 2019 in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Maryam gets passport back

It also comes after Maryam’s conviction in the Aven­Field apartment’s reference was overturned by the Islamabad High Court, which now paves the way for her to contest any upcoming election.

“I am eager to meet my father,” Maryam told reporters as she arrived at the Allama Iqbal International Airport on Wednesday.

