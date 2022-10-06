Minister reviews progress on K-IV project

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah visited project office of Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme, commonly known as K-IV project, and reviewed progress on the project. He was accompanied by Chairman Wapda Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd).

Speaking on the occasion, the federal minister said that K-IV is an important project to help address the issue of water shortage in the cosmopolitan city of Karachi. Therefore, the federal government is keen to complete this project in the shortest possible time. Expressing satisfaction over the measures taken by the project management, he said that the Ministry of Water Resources will fully support Wapda for completion of the project.

Earlier, the project director made a detailed presentation to the federal minister about progress on K-IV project. He was briefed that the project is being executed through eight different contracts. Phase-I of K-IV project is scheduled for completion in March 2024. Prompt release of funds is essential for completion of the project as per the schedule, the minister was further briefed.

