Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 06 Oct, 2022 05:59am
KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 99,544 tonnes of cargo comprising 71,123 tonnes of import cargo and 28,421 tonnes of export cargo during the 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 71,123 comprised of 52,387 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 15,472 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 3,264 tonnes of Urea.

The total export cargo of 28,421 tonnes comprised of 27,891 tonnes of containerized cargo, 130 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 400 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 6097 containers comprising of 4159 containers import and 1938 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 674 of 20’s and 1650 of 40’s loaded while 03 of 20’s and 91 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 679 of 20’s and 478 of 40’s loaded containers while 55 of 20’s and 124 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 07 ships namely, MT Mardan, Northern Dedication, Hafnia Sirius, Marmotas, Prague Express, OOCL Charleston and Cosco Thailand have berth at Karachi Port.

Some 03 ships namely, Southern Anoa, Stolt Maple and Prague Express have sailed out from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

Shipping activities reported at the Port where six ships namely, African Finch, Bao Run, Maersk Chicago, Henrika Schulte, MSC Malin and Sargodha scheduled to load/offload Rice, Coal,Containers and Furnace oil, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Tuesday 4th Oct-2022. Meanwhile four more ships, Evnia, EM Astoria, Xpress Bardsey and Argent Gerbera scheduled to load/offload Cement/Rice, Containers and Phosphoric Acid also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, Pyxis Epsilon and MSC Malin left the Port on Wednesday morning, while a containers ship ‘Maersk Chicagc’ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 160,668 tonnes, comprising 127,204 tonnes imports cargo and 33,464 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,700` Containers (3,928 TEUs Imports and 1,772 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 04 ships, Evnia, Xpress Bardsey, EM Astoria and Argent Gerbera & another ship ‘Al-Wajbah’ scheduled to load/offload Cement/Rice, Containers, Phosphoric Acid and LNG are expected to take berths at MW-2, QICT, EVTL and EETL on Wednesday, 5th Oct-2022.

