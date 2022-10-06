WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 5, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 4-Oct-22 3-Oct-22 30-Sep-22 29-Sep-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.110111 0.108767 Euro 0.767884 0.762407 0.761634 0.760729 Japanese yen 0.00536521 0.00539065 0.00539811 0.00542966 U.K. pound 0.880997 0.874496 0.864612 0.849021 U.S. dollar 0.776346 0.780835 0.781323 0.783772 Algerian dinar 0.00554055 0.0055581 0.00555213 0.00557189 Australian dollar 0.502606 0.508016 0.506787 Botswana pula 0.058847 0.0586407 0.0586261 Brazilian real 0.151025 0.150172 0.144529 0.145385 Brunei dollar 0.543165 0.543795 0.544856 0.544778 Canadian dollar 0.571936 0.571538 0.571804 Chilean peso 0.00081257 0.000813167 0.000808823 0.000807064 Czech koruna 0.0312816 0.0310842 0.0310283 0.0308086 Danish krone 0.103246 0.102522 0.102419 0.102296 Indian rupee 0.00953429 0.00955247 0.00958065 0.00957416 Israeli New Shekel 0.217928 0.220526 0.221655 Korean won 0.000542103 0.000544552 0.000545612 Kuwaiti dinar 2.50677 2.52004 Malaysian ringgit 0.167136 0.16794 0.168352 0.168698 Mauritian rupee 0.0173003 0.0173919 0.0174163 0.0175018 Mexican peso 0.038876 0.0390402 0.0388863 0.0388146 New Zealand dollar 0.443604 0.43922 0.447932 0.446946 Norwegian krone 0.0731912 0.0721599 0.0719623 0.0727844 Omani rial 2.01911 2.03078 2.03205 2.03842 Peruvian sol 0.196643 0.197031 0.196411 0.197673 Philippine peso 0.0131859 0.0133144 0.013263 0.0132865 Polish zloty 0.159693 0.158684 0.157738 0.155733 Qatari riyal 0.213282 0.214515 0.215322 Russian ruble 0.0132051 0.0135641 0.0141291 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.207026 0.208223 0.209006 Singapore dollar 0.543165 0.543795 0.544856 0.544778 South African rand 0.0437486 0.0433741 0.043445 Swedish krona 0.071182 0.0704286 0.0702458 0.0690311 Swiss franc 0.786054 0.788762 0.797675 0.800503 Thai baht 0.0205764 0.0205418 0.0206072 0.0205601 Trinidadian dollar 0.115486 0.116044 0.116135 U.A.E. dirham Uruguayan peso 0.0189551 0.0189468 0.0187206 0.0188452 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

