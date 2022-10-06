AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Published 06 Oct, 2022
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Oct 5, 2022
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         4-Oct-22       3-Oct-22      30-Sep-22      29-Sep-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                                                   0.110111       0.108767
Euro                             0.767884       0.762407       0.761634       0.760729
Japanese yen                   0.00536521     0.00539065     0.00539811     0.00542966
U.K. pound                       0.880997       0.874496       0.864612       0.849021
U.S. dollar                      0.776346       0.780835       0.781323       0.783772
Algerian dinar                 0.00554055      0.0055581     0.00555213     0.00557189
Australian dollar                0.502606                      0.508016       0.506787
Botswana pula                    0.058847      0.0586407                     0.0586261
Brazilian real                   0.151025       0.150172       0.144529       0.145385
Brunei dollar                    0.543165       0.543795       0.544856       0.544778
Canadian dollar                  0.571936       0.571538                      0.571804
Chilean peso                   0.00081257    0.000813167    0.000808823    0.000807064
Czech koruna                    0.0312816      0.0310842      0.0310283      0.0308086
Danish krone                     0.103246       0.102522       0.102419       0.102296
Indian rupee                   0.00953429     0.00955247     0.00958065     0.00957416
Israeli New Shekel                              0.217928       0.220526       0.221655
Korean won                    0.000542103                   0.000544552    0.000545612
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.50677        2.52004
Malaysian ringgit                0.167136        0.16794       0.168352       0.168698
Mauritian rupee                 0.0173003      0.0173919      0.0174163      0.0175018
Mexican peso                     0.038876      0.0390402      0.0388863      0.0388146
New Zealand dollar               0.443604        0.43922       0.447932       0.446946
Norwegian krone                 0.0731912      0.0721599      0.0719623      0.0727844
Omani rial                        2.01911        2.03078        2.03205        2.03842
Peruvian sol                     0.196643       0.197031       0.196411       0.197673
Philippine peso                 0.0131859      0.0133144       0.013263      0.0132865
Polish zloty                     0.159693       0.158684       0.157738       0.155733
Qatari riyal                     0.213282       0.214515                      0.215322
Russian ruble                   0.0132051      0.0135641      0.0141291
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.207026       0.208223                      0.209006
Singapore dollar                 0.543165       0.543795       0.544856       0.544778
South African rand              0.0437486      0.0433741       0.043445
Swedish krona                    0.071182      0.0704286      0.0702458      0.0690311
Swiss franc                      0.786054       0.788762       0.797675       0.800503
Thai baht                       0.0205764      0.0205418      0.0206072      0.0205601
Trinidadian dollar               0.115486                      0.116044       0.116135
U.A.E. dirham
Uruguayan peso                  0.0189551      0.0189468      0.0187206      0.0188452
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

