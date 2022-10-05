AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
ANL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
AVN 80.45 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.47%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 79.91 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.58%)
EPCL 56.33 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.02%)
FCCL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.73%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
FLYNG 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
GGGL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.33%)
GGL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.34%)
GTECH 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-7.73%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.06%)
OGDC 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.21%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.38%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.91%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
TRG 143.91 Increased By ▲ 9.31 (6.92%)
UNITY 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.04%)
WAVES 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.99%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 29.7 (0.72%)
BR30 16,201 Increased By 371.6 (2.35%)
KSE100 41,611 Increased By 261 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,604 Increased By 126.9 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Djokovic demolishes Garin in Astana first round

AFP Published 05 Oct, 2022 08:46pm
Follow us

ASTANA: Novak Djokovic brushed aside Chile’s Cristian Garin 6-1, 6-1 in 64 minutes on Wednesday as he breezed into the second round of the Astana Open.

Coming off his 89th career title in Tel Aviv last weekend, Djokovic broke an overmatched Garin five times to continue his push for a place in the season-ending ATP Finals.

“From the start to the end, (it was) a great performance,” said Djokovic.

“Playing in a new tournament, different conditions, the first match is never easy. Obviously you are looking to see how you are going to adapt, but I did it perfectly, really, played as well as I can.”

The Serb is the only player to win ATP tournaments on clay, grass and hard courts this year. He will play Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp for a place in the quarter-finals.

“Coming into this tournament I feel confident, I feel excited, I feel motivated, so I think that helps as well to adjust quickly,” added Djokovic.

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas ended the run of Italian qualifier Luca Nardi, advancing 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/3). He goes on to face Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik or Hubert Hurkacz.

Andrey Rublev, seeded fifth, defeated China’s Zhang Zhizhen 6-3, 6-2 in his second round match.

Rublev meets Adrian Mannarino next after the Frenchman put out David Goffin, who shocked world number one Carlos Alcaraz in the opening round.

Roberto Bautista Agut beat lucky loser Pavel Kotov 6-1, 7-6 (7/5) and could play Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals.

Marin Cilic, the runner-up to Djokovic in Tel Aviv, won his opener 5-7, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 against Germany’s Oscar Otte.

Switzerland’s Marc-Andrea Huesler, who won his first ATP title in Sofia last week, was dumped out by Emil Ruusuvuori 6-0, 6-2.

Novak Djokovic Astana Open Cristian Garin

Comments

1000 characters

Djokovic demolishes Garin in Astana first round

SBP to soon complete probe into alleged forex manipulation by banks: spokesperson

Ninth successive gain: Rupee settles under 224 as appreciation run continues

ECP seeks Imran Khan’s bank accounts details from SBP

Oil rises as OPEC+ agrees to deep cuts, U.S. stockpiles fall

Indian army pilot killed in chopper crash near China border

Saudi investment company eyes 30% stake in Pakistani meat exporter

Blast hits Kabul mosque in vicinity of interior ministry, kills 2

Haball confident its digital lending platform will help increase Coca-Cola Pakistan's sales

KSE-100 climbs 0.63% aided by 16-month high volumes

Mari Petroleum drills first-ever horizontal well in Sindh

Read more stories