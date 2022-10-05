AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
Oct 05, 2022
Pakistanis can benefit from employment opportunities in Japan: IT minister Aminul Haq

BR Web Desk Published October 5, 2022 Updated October 5, 2022 08:48pm
IT Minister Aminul Haq said on Wednesday that Japanese companies will need 0.8 million professionals by 2030 and Pakistanis can benefit from this opportunity.

His remarks come after a meeting with officials belonging to a Japanese company.

“Japan requires 270,000 skilled workers in the field of artificial intelligence and internet of things,” said Haq. “The Pakistani and Japanese sides held discussion regarding modern IT training for Pakistanis and establishment of dedicated centers in universities.”

Envoy advocates further strengthening of Japan-Pakistan ties

During the meeting, the IT minister requested Japanese experts to train local talent and establish joint ventures with domestic companies. He apprised the Japanese officials that 5,000 IT companies were operating in Pakistan.

“Cooperation between Pakistan and Japan in the field of IT will be very beneficial for both countries,” Haq said.

Japanese officials stated that their company recognised the ability of Pakistani IT and telecom engineers.

“Skilled workers from Pakistan will be offered lucrative benefits and attractive salaries along with modern training,” the Japanese delegation said.

In September, Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Mitsuhiro Wada stressed upon the need for cooperation between Pakistan and Japan in the area and execution of the mutually cherished goals of economic cooperation in diverse fields.

He also emphasised further strengthening of the fraternal and friendly relations between the two countries.

He expressed satisfaction over the existing cooperative bilateral relations between the two countries and hoped that both the sides will play galvanising role for the promotion of Pakistan-Japan relations in coming years.

Wada said that his government will provide all possible assistance to Pakistan for flood-affected people.

He said that Japan government has already announced $7 million as emergency assistance to Pakistan for flood affected people in different parts of the country.

Pakistan Japan Business Forum Chairman Kalim Farooqi assured the envoy of full cooperation from his side. He said PJBF was working hard to promote bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Japan.

Shams mentioned that the current bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Japan was around $1.5 billion, adding that there is huge potential to increase it.

