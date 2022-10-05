AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
ANL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
AVN 80.45 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.47%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 79.91 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.58%)
EPCL 56.33 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.02%)
FCCL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.73%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
FLYNG 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
GGGL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.33%)
GGL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.34%)
GTECH 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-7.73%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.06%)
OGDC 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.21%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.38%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.91%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
TRG 143.91 Increased By ▲ 9.31 (6.92%)
UNITY 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.04%)
WAVES 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.99%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 29.7 (0.72%)
BR30 16,201 Increased By 371.6 (2.35%)
KSE100 41,611 Increased By 261 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,604 Increased By 126.9 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian army pilot killed in chopper crash near China border

AFP Published 05 Oct, 2022 08:36pm
Follow us

NEW DELHI: An Indian army chopper crashed Wednesday on a routine flight near the country’s border with China, killing one pilot and injuring another.

The Cheetah helicopter crashed in Tawang, around 16 kilometres (10 miles) south of the Line of Actual Control which divides India’s northeastern Arunachal Pradesh state from Chinese territory.

Both officers were airlifted for treatment but one succumbed to his injuries on the way, an army statement said.

Eyeing China, India unveils high-altitude helicopters

“The exact cause of the crash is being investigated,” it added.

China and India fought a full-scale war in 1962 over control of Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing claims in its entirety and considers part of Tibet.

Tensions have simmered between the countries since a clash elsewhere on their Himalayan border in 2020 that left 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops dead.

This is the second such accident involving a Cheetah helicopter this year.

A pilot was killed in March when his chopper went down in a remote area in the northern Kashmir region, local media reported.

India China Indian army chopper army chopper

Comments

1000 characters

Indian army pilot killed in chopper crash near China border

SBP to soon complete probe into alleged forex manipulation by banks: spokesperson

Ninth successive gain: Rupee settles under 224 as appreciation run continues

ECP seeks Imran Khan’s bank accounts details from SBP

Oil rises as OPEC+ agrees to deep cuts, U.S. stockpiles fall

Saudi investment company eyes 30% stake in Pakistani meat exporter

Blast hits Kabul mosque in vicinity of interior ministry, kills 2

Haball confident its digital lending platform will help increase Coca-Cola Pakistan's sales

KSE-100 climbs 0.63% aided by 16-month high volumes

Mari Petroleum drills first-ever horizontal well in Sindh

Read more stories