AGL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
ANL 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
AVN 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
EFERT 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 55.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 8.19 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (15.35%)
GGGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
GTECH 9.19 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (12.35%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
OGDC 74.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.8%)
PAEL 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.74%)
TELE 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.52%)
TPL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
TREET 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
TRG 134.60 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (4.58%)
UNITY 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (50.45%)
BR100 4,150 Increased By 36.9 (0.9%)
BR30 15,830 Increased By 234.9 (1.51%)
KSE100 41,350 Increased By 138.7 (0.34%)
KSE30 15,478 Increased By 67.5 (0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Senate informed: China’s investment declines by 29.27pc in two years

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 05 Oct, 2022 05:49am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: China’s investment in Pakistan has decreased by 29.27 per cent in the last two years—mainly due to Covid-19 and conclusion of CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) Phase-I, the federal government informed the Senate on Tuesday.

“COVID-19 outbreak caused a sharp decline in global economic activity. As majority of Chinese Investments fall under the CPEC ambit, the economic disruptions and social restrictions caused by COVID-19 also impacted the pace of CPEC, thus impacting the overall net FDI (Foreign Direct Investment),” stated Board of Investment Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain in his written reply to a question posed by treasury Senator Behramand Tangi from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the Senate sitting.

In the question hour, Tangi asked whether it was fact that China’s investment to Pakistan declined in the last two years –and the reasons that contributed to this decline.

“The decrease in Chinese investments in the last two years is mainly due to the conclusion of CPEC Phase-I which has overall impacted the outlay of Chinese investments in Pakistan.

Most of the early harvest projects under the first phase of CPEC relating to power and infrastructure have completed and CPEC is now set to enter the second phase which focuses on industrial cooperation which is a long-term endeavour and dependent on industrialisation through industrial relocation from China, particularly in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs),” the minister’s written reply stated.

“However, it’s very encouraging that with the operationalisation of most of the SEZs in the past two years, and increase in investor interest to establish industry therein, besides other investors many Chinese origin companies have entered SEZs as enterprises thereby committing realization of investment within two years, as is stipulated in the SEZ law,” the reply added.

The decrease in Chinese investments in the last two years is also due to decrease in the FDI Inflows in the manufacturing sector; electrical machinery (-73.96 per cent) and rubber and rubber products (-44.73 per cent) being the top two sectors with major decline, according to the reply.

Manzoor Ahmed Kakar from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) asked whether there was no prescribed law on the appointment of members of civil services as judges of high courts.

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar replied, “The law does not specifically provide for initiating nomination for category of person eligible under Article 193(2)(b) of the constitution of Pakistan for consideration of appointment as judge of a high court.

The initiation of nomination and appointment of judges of the high courts rests with the Judicial Commission of Pakistan under Article 175-A and, the commission and/or chairman has not prescribed or sought any requirement of enacting law for the purposes of Article 193(2)(b) of the constitution from Ministry of Law and Justice.”

Pursuant to the Article 175-A and the Judicial Commission of Pakistan Rules 2010, the initiation of nomination for appointment of judges of high courts rests with the chief justice of the high court concerned and “therefore, this ministry has no mandate to initiate, supervise and/or oversee such process,” Tarar added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SENATE CPEC FDI Chinese investments Chaudhry Salik Hussain Behramand Tangi Chinese investments in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Senate informed: China’s investment declines by 29.27pc in two years

Railways suffered Rs525bn losses: minister

EU scales up assistance to Rs6.7bn for flood-hit people

1Q trade deficit declines 21.42pc to $9.2bn YoY

Russia, CARs, Belarus and Iran: PM forms three ‘thematic working groups’

Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution: Disqualification law pilloried by CJP with vehemence

KE seeks exemption from ECLs for 2 years

Jamshoro grid incident: Nepra slaps Rs10m fine on NTDC

World Bank extends CASA-1000 closing date

Banks divert gold supply from India to China, Turkey

PM forms 12-member body to look into audio leaks deeper

Read more stories