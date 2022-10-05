Zubair Malik appointed as investment counsellor in Angola

KARACHI: The government of Pakistan has appointed a prominent businessman, Zubair Imam Malik, as an Honorary Investment Counsellor (HIC) in Angola.

Zubair Imam Malik is the Director of Popular Group of Industries. The notification for his appointment has been issued by the Prime Minister’s office. The business community has expressed satisfaction over the appointment of Zubair Imam Malik and has hailed the decision.

Federal Board of Investment (BoI) has expressed confidence on his appointment and congratulated him stating that the board is confident of the fact that his vast experience and selfless effort will go a long way in substantially improving the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow from Angola.

The Republic of Angola is a country located on the west coast of Southern Africa and a member of the United Nations, OPEC, African Union, the Community of Portuguese Language Countries, and the Southern African Development Community.

