Oct 05, 2022
Google launching programme for circular economy solutions

Recorder Report Published 05 Oct, 2022 05:49am
KARACHI: Google is launching Google for Startups Accelerator: Circular Economy for startups and non-profit organizations in Pakistan, Asia-Pacific and North America. The program will select organizations that use technology to solve circularity challenges including reuse, refill, recycling, composting, fashion, food, safe and circular materials, and the built environment.

Asia-Pacific is a good starting point to innovate and create circular economy solutions. It is the world's most vulnerable region to climate change’s impact. Only ten rivers contribute 90% of all river-borne plastic in the ocean, eight of which are in APAC. By 2040, Asia is expected to account for 40% of global consumption.

Humanity consumes far more than what the planet can naturally replenish. In 2022, global demand for resources is projected to be 1.75 times what the earth’s ecosystems can regenerate in a year. And most of the resources that we extract and use eventually become waste — adding to the more than 2 billion tons of solid waste created each year. The programme hopes to support startups that will help create a circular economy that is safer, sustainable, and more equitable for everyone, which will rebuild our relationship with physical resources and solve circularity challenges.

Through a mix of 1-to-1 and 1-to-many learning sessions, the accelerator offers ten weeks of virtual programming that includes technical assistance and mentoring from Google engineers and external experts. Participants will also be assigned a dedicated Success Manager for even more support that is specific to their organization.

Applications are open from October 4, 2022 to November 14, 2022 and the program will commence in February 2023.

