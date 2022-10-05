KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (October 04, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 225.50 227.50 DKK 29.52 29.62
SAUDIA RIYAL 59.50 61.00 NOK 21.00 21.10
UAE DIRHAM 61.00 63.00 SEK 20.38 20.48
EURO 221.00 226.00 AUD $ 145.00 150.00
UK POUND 254.00 259.50 CADS 163.50 168.50
JAPANI YEN 1.53468 1.55468 INDIAN RUPEE 2.20 2.60
CHF 225.32 226.32 CHINESE YUAN 32.00 34.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.20 2.70
=========================================================================
