AGL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
ANL 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
AVN 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
EFERT 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 55.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 8.19 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (15.35%)
GGGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
GTECH 9.19 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (12.35%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
OGDC 74.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.8%)
PAEL 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.74%)
TELE 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.52%)
TPL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
TREET 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
TRG 134.60 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (4.58%)
UNITY 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (50.45%)
BR100 4,150 Increased By 36.9 (0.9%)
BR30 15,744 Increased By 149.7 (0.96%)
KSE100 41,350 Increased By 138.7 (0.34%)
KSE30 15,478 Increased By 67.5 (0.44%)
Indian shares see best day in 5 weeks led by banks

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2022 04:00pm
BENGALURU: Indian shares rose over 2% on Tuesday, boosted by a surge in banks, metal and information technology companies, while upbeat quarterly updates from companies lifted investor sentiment ahead of the corporate earnings season.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 2.3% to 17,274.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 2.3% to 58,065.47. The indexes saw their sharpest one-day gain since Aug. 30.

Global stocks climbed for a second day on Tuesday, adding heft to the rally in Indian markets.

Heavyweight Nifty bank index rose 2.8%, while the metals index and IT index surged 3.1% and 2.9%, respectively.

“Our markets and economy are much more resilient than the rest of the world. It is expected that the credit growth will be much better in the second half of the year and that’s the reason we are seeing good amount of buying in banks,” said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice-president, research, at SMC Global Securities.

IndusInd Bank shares added 5.5% after it posted an 18% jump in net advances in the second quarter. It was the top gainer in Nifty 50 index.

Indian shares down as metals, IT drag amid global growth concerns

Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services surged 12% after the company reported strong loan disbursement and improved collection efficiency in September.

“Earnings will be the major driver of markets for the next few weeks, with more stock-specific moves. Banks, capital goods and consumer companies are expected to shine more,” SMC’s Jain said.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) turned net buyers in the beginning of the week, purchasing 5.91 billion rupees ($72.48 million) worth of domestic equities on Monday, provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange showed.

FIIs sold $1.99 billion of shares last week, as per Refinitiv Eikon data. September saw net FII equity outflows of $903.08 million, compared with $6.44 billion of inflows in August, according to Refinitiv.

India’s equity and money markets will be closed for a holiday on Wednesday.

