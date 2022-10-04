AGL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.95%)
AVN 78.12 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.28%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 78.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 55.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.01%)
FCCL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
GGL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.26%)
OGDC 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
PRL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.88%)
TPL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.77%)
TRG 128.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.12%)
UNITY 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.78%)
WAVES 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,113 Increased By 13.3 (0.32%)
BR30 15,595 Increased By 61.9 (0.4%)
KSE100 41,212 Increased By 83 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,410 Increased By 73.2 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM postpones ‘dashboard’ inauguration

Zaheer Abbasi Published 04 Oct, 2022 06:42am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed the real-time dashboard for flood victims “a joke” and postponed its inauguration for a week.

The prime minister has postponed the inauguration of the dashboard till next Monday to provide one week time to the relevant ministries to ensure real-time information.

The prime minister during the briefing expressed dissatisfaction and stated that “this is a joke.” “This is not a dashboard rather it is a kind of stationary thing in which figures could be stuffed,” he added.

He said if the relevant information was not available and there was no interface with other departments, then what kind of dashboard was that.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister flood victims Floods in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

PM postpones ‘dashboard’ inauguration

Rupee to come below 200: Dar

MoF seeks implementation status of EFF commitments

Low consumption of MS, HSD: Jul-Aug PDL collection shortfall stands at Rs93bn

Summary re-submitted to ECC: A revolving account for Chinese IPPs on the cards

Draft of proposed AA: KE seeks time for filing definitive comments

Miftah terms govt’s PDL move ‘reckless’

‘Second wave of death and destruction’: UN hikes aid appeal five-fold to $816m

Cash aid to flood-hit people: Complaints of malpractices irk Dar

Food crisis: IMF says up to 20 states could require emergency assistance

Five zero-rated sectors’ concessional tariff issue to be resolved soon: MoC

Read more stories