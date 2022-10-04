PM postpones ‘dashboard’ inauguration

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed the real-time dashboard for flood victims “a joke” and postponed its inauguration for a week.

The prime minister has postponed the inauguration of the dashboard till next Monday to provide one week time to the relevant ministries to ensure real-time information.

The prime minister during the briefing expressed dissatisfaction and stated that “this is a joke.” “This is not a dashboard rather it is a kind of stationary thing in which figures could be stuffed,” he added.

He said if the relevant information was not available and there was no interface with other departments, then what kind of dashboard was that.

