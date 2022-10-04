AGL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Recorder Report Published 04 Oct, 2022 05:55am
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (October 03, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              Nave           Disc           Trans Maritime     29-09-2022
                  Estella        Mogas          Pvt. Ltd
B-1               Stolt          Load           Alpine Marine      20-09-2022
                  Maple          Ethanol        Services
B-6/B-7           Brotonne       Disc Load      Ocean Network
                  Bridge         Container      Express Pakista    02-10-2022
B-16/B-17         African        Disc           Pakistan National
                  Isabelle       Urea           Shipping Corp.     16-09-2022
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21/B-20         Blue           Disc Rock      WMA Ship           26-09-2022
                  Fin            Phosphate      Care Services
B-26/B-27         Ital           Disc Load      Green Pak          02-10-2022
                  Usodimare      Container      Shipping Pvt. Ltd
B-29/B-30         X-Press        Disc Load      X-Press Feeders
                  Dhaulagiri      Container     Shipping Agency    02-10-2022
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
X-Press           03-10-2022     Disc. Load                           X-Press
 Dhaulagiri                      Container                            Feeders
                                                              Shipping Agency
Nave Estella      03-10-2022     Disc. Mogas                   Trans Maritime
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Blue Fin          03-10-2022     Disc. Rock                          WMA Ship
                                  Phosphate                     Care Services
Ital              03-10-2022     Disc Load                          Green Pak
Usodimare                        Container                  Shipping Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T Shalamar      03-10-2022     D/72000 Crude              Pakistan National
                                  Oil                          Shipping Corp.
Hafnia Sirius     03-10-2022     D/2968 Base Oil                 Gac Pakistan
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Thorswind         03-10-2022     D/L container                        Diamond
                                                            Shipping Services
Northern          03-10-2022     D/L Container                      East Wind
Dedication                                                   Shipping Company
Pacific Sarah     04-10-2022     D/20235 Mogas                   Gac Pakistan
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Marmotas          04-10-2022     D/4823 Base Oil                 Gac Pakistan
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Cosco             04-10-2022     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
Thailand                                                       Lines Pakistan
Prague            04-10-2022     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
 Express                                                             Pakistan
Oocl
 Charleston       04-10-2022     D/L Container                  OOCL Pakistan
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Msc Malin         03-10-2022     Container Ship                             -
Kmtc
Colombo           03-10-2022     Container Ship                             -
Stamford
Eagle             03-10-2022     Pet Coke                                   -
Heung
Apioneer          03-10-2022     Tanker                                     -
Hyundai
Bangkok           03-10-2022     Container Ship                             -
Mumbai            03-10-2022     Container Ship                             -
Evangelia D       03-10-2022     Pet Coke                                   -
African
Toucan            03-10-2022     Fertilizer                                 -
Galverston
Highway           03-10-2022     Car Carrier                                -
M.T Lahore        03-10-2022     Tanker                                     -
Apl Antwerp       03-10-2022     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              La             Coal           Alpine          Oct. 02, 2022
                  Luna
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Containers     GAC             Oct. 02, 2022
                  Jalan
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Pacific        Gasoline       GAC             Oct. 02, 2022
                  Sarah
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Al-            LNG            GSA             Oct. 01, 2022
                  Kharaitiyat
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Southern
Anoa              Chemical       Alpine                         Oct. 03, 2022
Chem
Houston           Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
CMA CGM
Fidelio           Containers     CMA CGM Pak                                -
Livita            Wheat          Bulk Shipping                              -
Lil Stella        Bitumen        Maritime Agency                            -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Al-Kharaitiyat    LNG            GSA                            Oct. 03, 2022
Maersk
Jalan             Containers     GAC                                        -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Rikku         Containers     MSC Pak                        Oct. 03, 2022
Pyxis
Epsilon           Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Copenhagen
Eagle             Wheat          Water Link                                 -
Pacific
Infinity          Steel coil     GAC                                        -
Bao Run           Coal           Wilhelmsen                 Waiting for barth
Jo Redwood        Gasoline       Alpine                                     -
Clipper
Hebe              Chemical       Alpine                                     -
MT Sargodha       Furnace oil    Alpine                                     -
Ibis Pacific      Soyabean oil   Sea Trade                                  -
Global Unity      Wheat          Bulk Shipping                              -
Atlantis          Condensate     Alpine                                     -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Lisa              Containers     -                              Oct. 03, 2022
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

