KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (October 03, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 Nave Disc Trans Maritime 29-09-2022 Estella Mogas Pvt. Ltd B-1 Stolt Load Alpine Marine 20-09-2022 Maple Ethanol Services B-6/B-7 Brotonne Disc Load Ocean Network Bridge Container Express Pakista 02-10-2022 B-16/B-17 African Disc Pakistan National Isabelle Urea Shipping Corp. 16-09-2022 ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21/B-20 Blue Disc Rock WMA Ship 26-09-2022 Fin Phosphate Care Services B-26/B-27 Ital Disc Load Green Pak 02-10-2022 Usodimare Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd B-29/B-30 X-Press Disc Load X-Press Feeders Dhaulagiri Container Shipping Agency 02-10-2022 ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= X-Press 03-10-2022 Disc. Load X-Press Dhaulagiri Container Feeders Shipping Agency Nave Estella 03-10-2022 Disc. Mogas Trans Maritime Pvt. Ltd Blue Fin 03-10-2022 Disc. Rock WMA Ship Phosphate Care Services Ital 03-10-2022 Disc Load Green Pak Usodimare Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= M.T Shalamar 03-10-2022 D/72000 Crude Pakistan National Oil Shipping Corp. Hafnia Sirius 03-10-2022 D/2968 Base Oil Gac Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Thorswind 03-10-2022 D/L container Diamond Shipping Services Northern 03-10-2022 D/L Container East Wind Dedication Shipping Company Pacific Sarah 04-10-2022 D/20235 Mogas Gac Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Marmotas 04-10-2022 D/4823 Base Oil Gac Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Cosco 04-10-2022 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Thailand Lines Pakistan Prague 04-10-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Express Pakistan Oocl Charleston 04-10-2022 D/L Container OOCL Pakistan ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Msc Malin 03-10-2022 Container Ship - Kmtc Colombo 03-10-2022 Container Ship - Stamford Eagle 03-10-2022 Pet Coke - Heung Apioneer 03-10-2022 Tanker - Hyundai Bangkok 03-10-2022 Container Ship - Mumbai 03-10-2022 Container Ship - Evangelia D 03-10-2022 Pet Coke - African Toucan 03-10-2022 Fertilizer - Galverston Highway 03-10-2022 Car Carrier - M.T Lahore 03-10-2022 Tanker - Apl Antwerp 03-10-2022 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT La Coal Alpine Oct. 02, 2022 Luna ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Containers GAC Oct. 02, 2022 Jalan ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Pacific Gasoline GAC Oct. 02, 2022 Sarah ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Al- LNG GSA Oct. 01, 2022 Kharaitiyat ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Southern Anoa Chemical Alpine Oct. 03, 2022 Chem Houston Palm oil Alpine - CMA CGM Fidelio Containers CMA CGM Pak - Livita Wheat Bulk Shipping - Lil Stella Bitumen Maritime Agency - ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Al-Kharaitiyat LNG GSA Oct. 03, 2022 Maersk Jalan Containers GAC - ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= MSC Rikku Containers MSC Pak Oct. 03, 2022 Pyxis Epsilon Palm oil Alpine - Copenhagen Eagle Wheat Water Link - Pacific Infinity Steel coil GAC - Bao Run Coal Wilhelmsen Waiting for barth Jo Redwood Gasoline Alpine - Clipper Hebe Chemical Alpine - MT Sargodha Furnace oil Alpine - Ibis Pacific Soyabean oil Sea Trade - Global Unity Wheat Bulk Shipping - Atlantis Condensate Alpine - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Lisa Containers - Oct. 03, 2022 =============================================================================

