KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (October 03, 2022).
Alongside East Wharf
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
OP-1 Nave Disc Trans Maritime 29-09-2022
Estella Mogas Pvt. Ltd
B-1 Stolt Load Alpine Marine 20-09-2022
Maple Ethanol Services
B-6/B-7 Brotonne Disc Load Ocean Network
Bridge Container Express Pakista 02-10-2022
B-16/B-17 African Disc Pakistan National
Isabelle Urea Shipping Corp. 16-09-2022
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-21/B-20 Blue Disc Rock WMA Ship 26-09-2022
Fin Phosphate Care Services
B-26/B-27 Ital Disc Load Green Pak 02-10-2022
Usodimare Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd
B-29/B-30 X-Press Disc Load X-Press Feeders
Dhaulagiri Container Shipping Agency 02-10-2022
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
X-Press 03-10-2022 Disc. Load X-Press
Dhaulagiri Container Feeders
Shipping Agency
Nave Estella 03-10-2022 Disc. Mogas Trans Maritime
Pvt. Ltd
Blue Fin 03-10-2022 Disc. Rock WMA Ship
Phosphate Care Services
Ital 03-10-2022 Disc Load Green Pak
Usodimare Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Expected Arrivals
M.T Shalamar 03-10-2022 D/72000 Crude Pakistan National
Oil Shipping Corp.
Hafnia Sirius 03-10-2022 D/2968 Base Oil Gac Pakistan
Pvt. Ltd
Thorswind 03-10-2022 D/L container Diamond
Shipping Services
Northern 03-10-2022 D/L Container East Wind
Dedication Shipping Company
Pacific Sarah 04-10-2022 D/20235 Mogas Gac Pakistan
Pvt. Ltd
Marmotas 04-10-2022 D/4823 Base Oil Gac Pakistan
Pvt. Ltd
Cosco 04-10-2022 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Thailand Lines Pakistan
Prague 04-10-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Express Pakistan
Oocl
Charleston 04-10-2022 D/L Container OOCL Pakistan
Ship Sailed
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Msc Malin 03-10-2022 Container Ship -
Kmtc
Colombo 03-10-2022 Container Ship -
Stamford
Eagle 03-10-2022 Pet Coke -
Heung
Apioneer 03-10-2022 Tanker -
Hyundai
Bangkok 03-10-2022 Container Ship -
Mumbai 03-10-2022 Container Ship -
Evangelia D 03-10-2022 Pet Coke -
African
Toucan 03-10-2022 Fertilizer -
Galverston
Highway 03-10-2022 Car Carrier -
M.T Lahore 03-10-2022 Tanker -
Apl Antwerp 03-10-2022 Container Ship -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
PIBT La Coal Alpine Oct. 02, 2022
Luna
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
QICT Maersk Containers GAC Oct. 02, 2022
Jalan
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
FOTCO Pacific Gasoline GAC Oct. 02, 2022
Sarah
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL Al- LNG GSA Oct. 01, 2022
Kharaitiyat
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
Southern
Anoa Chemical Alpine Oct. 03, 2022
Chem
Houston Palm oil Alpine -
CMA CGM
Fidelio Containers CMA CGM Pak -
Livita Wheat Bulk Shipping -
Lil Stella Bitumen Maritime Agency -
EXPECTED Departures
Al-Kharaitiyat LNG GSA Oct. 03, 2022
Maersk
Jalan Containers GAC -
OUTER ANCHORAGE
MSC Rikku Containers MSC Pak Oct. 03, 2022
Pyxis
Epsilon Palm oil Alpine -
Copenhagen
Eagle Wheat Water Link -
Pacific
Infinity Steel coil GAC -
Bao Run Coal Wilhelmsen Waiting for barth
Jo Redwood Gasoline Alpine -
Clipper
Hebe Chemical Alpine -
MT Sargodha Furnace oil Alpine -
Ibis Pacific Soyabean oil Sea Trade -
Global Unity Wheat Bulk Shipping -
Atlantis Condensate Alpine -
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Lisa Containers - Oct. 03, 2022
