AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Malan, Woakes star in England’s T20I series win

AFP Published 03 Oct, 2022 05:52am
Follow us

LAHORE: Dawid Malan hit a brilliant half-century and pace bowler Chris Woakes took three wickets as England thrashed Pakistan by 67 runs in Lahore on Sunday to win the seven-match T20 international series 4-3.

Malan hit a 47-ball 78 not out and was ably supported by Harry Brook (46 not out) and Ben Duckett (30) to lift England to 209-3 in 20 overs.

The visitors then restricted the home team to 142-8 to end their first tour to Pakistan in 17 years with a series victory.

England won the first, third, sixth and seventh games while Pakistan won the second, fourth and fifth.

The result denied Pakistan their first T20I multi-game series win over England, who have won five while drawing the other two.

Pakistan never recovered from losing the in-form Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, their top run-scorer in the series, in the opening two overs.

Woakes had Azam caught at short cover for four before Reece Topley bowled Rizwan for one with his second delivery. Shan Masood’s 43-ball 56 came in vain as Pakistan were never in the hunt for their highest successful chase.

Pakistan’s best chase in a T20I was the 208 they achieved against the West Indies in Karachi last year.

Khushdil Shah made 27 off 25 balls and added 53 for the fourth wicket with Masood but leg-spinner Adil Rashid removed him to break the stand.

Woakes, who took 3-26, dismissed Asif Ali (seven) and had Masood caught brilliantly by Adil Rashid in the 19th over to end Pakistan’s hopes.

Earlier, Malan and Brook led England’s recovery from a jittery 39-2 with openers Alex Hales (18) and Phil Salt (20) gone after a quick 39-run start — both falling in the fifth over.

Dropped twice by Pakistan skipper Azam on 29 and Mohammad Wasim on 62, Malan struck eight fours and three sixes in the 13th half-century of his T20I career.

Malan added 62 for the third wicket with Duckett to put the innings back on track.

Brook, dropped on 24 by Azam off Haris Rauf, struck four sixes and a four in his 29-ball innings and added 108 for the fourth wicket with Malan in 10.1 overs.

For Pakistan, fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain took 1-32 while fellow paceman Wasim went for 61 runs in four wicket-less overs.

England took the attack to Pakistan and scored 60 in their last five overs.

Babar Azam T20I Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan vs England Dawid Malan Chris Woakes T20 international series

Comments

1000 characters

Malan, Woakes star in England’s T20I series win

FY22 withholding tax collection grows 24pc to 1.53trn YoY

Contribution by 10 major sectors constitutes 71pc of CD collection

Leaked audiotapes on cipher: Cabinet decides to employ get-tough policy against IK

Closing date of Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Co: One-year extension approved by govt

IK says Maryam ‘has given new life to cypher’

IK granted pre-arrest bail

Inefficient power plants: Nepra accuses MoE of passing on Rs30bn burden to consumers

Purchase of immovable properties: Advance tax exemption for expatriates sought

New UAE visa rules to come into effect today

Railways resumes operations

Read more stories