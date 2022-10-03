Elahi sends two mobile health units to Sindh

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took another magnificent step to promote inter- provincial harmony. On the special direction of CM Pervaiz Elahi the Punjab government has sent two mobile health units to the flood- affected areas of Sindh.

The Health department of Punjab dispatched two mobile health units, medical teams and a medical relief mission comprising medicines for the flood-affected people of Sindh. One mobile health unit has been sent to district Khairpur and the other mobile health unit has been sent to Qambar Shahdadkot in the flood-affected areas.

CM stated that the Punjab government is standing with the flood- affected people of other provinces including Sindh. He disclosed that even earlier 296 doctors, nurses, dispensers and nine trucks of medicines were sent to Sindh and Balochistan under the spirit of goodwill and wellbeing. The medical mission of the Punjab government set up medical camps in the flood- affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

He said that Punjab is nicely maintaining and playing the role of an elder brother adding that we are ready to fulfill the needs of the calamity- stricken people of other provinces. CM emphasized that irrespective of politics we are serving the flood-affected people of other provinces and will continue to do so.

