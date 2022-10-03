AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Elahi sends two mobile health units to Sindh

Recorder Report Published 03 Oct, 2022 05:52am
Follow us

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took another magnificent step to promote inter- provincial harmony. On the special direction of CM Pervaiz Elahi the Punjab government has sent two mobile health units to the flood- affected areas of Sindh.

The Health department of Punjab dispatched two mobile health units, medical teams and a medical relief mission comprising medicines for the flood-affected people of Sindh. One mobile health unit has been sent to district Khairpur and the other mobile health unit has been sent to Qambar Shahdadkot in the flood-affected areas.

CM stated that the Punjab government is standing with the flood- affected people of other provinces including Sindh. He disclosed that even earlier 296 doctors, nurses, dispensers and nine trucks of medicines were sent to Sindh and Balochistan under the spirit of goodwill and wellbeing. The medical mission of the Punjab government set up medical camps in the flood- affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

He said that Punjab is nicely maintaining and playing the role of an elder brother adding that we are ready to fulfill the needs of the calamity- stricken people of other provinces. CM emphasized that irrespective of politics we are serving the flood-affected people of other provinces and will continue to do so.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi Floods in Pakistan flood affected people of Sindh mobile health units medical teams

Comments

1000 characters

Elahi sends two mobile health units to Sindh

FY22 withholding tax collection grows 24pc to 1.53trn YoY

Contribution by 10 major sectors constitutes 71pc of CD collection

Leaked audiotapes on cipher: Cabinet decides to employ get-tough policy against IK

Closing date of Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Co: One-year extension approved by govt

IK says Maryam ‘has given new life to cypher’

IK granted pre-arrest bail

Inefficient power plants: Nepra accuses MoE of passing on Rs30bn burden to consumers

Purchase of immovable properties: Advance tax exemption for expatriates sought

New UAE visa rules to come into effect today

Railways resumes operations

Read more stories