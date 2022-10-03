AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
Oct 03, 2022
Pakistan

CM meets Humayun Akhtar

Recorder Report Published 03 Oct, 2022 06:46am
LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met PTI leader Humayun Akhtar Khan here on Sunday. The matters pertaining to mutual interest, political situation and public welfare programs came under discussion.

CM while talking on the occasion said that the focus of our politics is to bring improvement in the conditions of a common man. He stated that whenever Allah Almighty bestowed on him the position of Chief Minister then he always worked with noble intentions in order to give maximum relief to the impoverished people.

He maintained that we are doing such works which the people will remember like his previous tenure. CM stated that we never indulged into vindictive politics like PML-N and always set positive political traditions. Chairman PTI Imran Khan is the most popular leader of Pakistan adding that we sided with Imran Khan, are siding with him and will continue to do so.

