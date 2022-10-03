Getz Pharma partners with NADEP-BIDE

KARACHI: In continuation of its mission to support initiatives that benefit the community and healthcare system, Getz Pharma has joined hands with the National Association of Diabetes Educator Pakistan (NADEP)-Baqai Institute of Diabetology and Endocrinology (BIDE). Under this partnership, informative workshops will be organised for healthcare providers to improve their clinical skills in treating diabetic foot ulcers among patients.

Jumman Khan, Chief Commercial Officer-Pakistan Business, Getz Pharma, and Dr Zahid Miyan, Consultant Diabetologist/Endocrinologist from BIDE-NADEP, signed the MoU at Getz Pharma’s Head Office in Karachi. Both organisations showed commitment to reducing the diabetes burden in the population through this initiative.

