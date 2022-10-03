AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
Business & Finance

TDAP signs cooperation agreement with JETRO

Press Release Published 03 Oct, 2022 06:59am
ISLAMABAD: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding of cooperation on trade promotion during the 9th Pakistan–Japan Business Dialogue being held in Islamabad.

The MOU will facilitate in developing deeper linkages between the two trade promotion organisations by enhancing exchange of economic and commercial information and publication of both institutions’ promotional materials. The MoU will encourage participation in trade fairs and exhibitions in both countries and allow for technical exchanges for promotion of bilateral trade.

“The MoU renews our commitment to development through trade with the people of Japan and has been specifically formulated to cater to the dynamic requirements of the post-Covid era of trade promotion,” stated the Secretary TDAP during the MoU signing ceremony.

The MoU will provide TDAP the opportunity to invite business delegates from Japan to participate in exhibitions held in Pakistan, and to host delegations for B2B meetings with Pakistani business community.

Participation by Pakistani businesses in exhibitions in Japan will be encouraged in order to explore the Japanese market. The MOU will pave way for further collaboration via online channels such as webinars and online B2B meetings.

