IHC approves Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail in contempt case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Sunday approved pre-arrest bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a case relating to threatening Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a party rally in August, Aaj News reported.

The bail was approved by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, who ordered the PTI leader to submit surety bonds of Rs10,000. The judge also ordered the former premier to appear in front of the court before October 7.

Earlier on Sunday, a pre-arrest bail on behalf of Imran was filed by the former premier's lawyer Babar Awan.

The development comes after Islamabad's Margalla Police Station magistrate, Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim, issued the warrant in the case registered on August 20 against the PTI chief for his remarks regarding Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

The FIR includes four sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), including 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

On Saturday, Imran submitted an affidavit to IHC in the contempt case. In the affidavit, the former premier swore to “adhere to what I said in the court during the last hearing.”

“If the court imposes additional conditions, I will take them into account and if the court is still not satisfied, then I am ready to take additional steps as well,” the affidavit read. However, the affidavit did not contain an unconditional apology.

Earlier this week, Imran appeared before the court of Chaudhry to apologize to her but found that the judge was on leave.

"You have to tell Madam Zeba Chaudhry that Imran Khan had visited and wanted to apologise if any of his words hurt her sentiments," he told the judge's reader.

On September 22, the IHC deferred contempt proceedings against Imran after he offered to apologise to Chaudhry. In its written order, the court observed that Imran Khan admitted that he “may have crossed a red line”.

ICT Police says 'arrest warrant is a legal process'

Explaining the reasons for the warrant, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police said on Saturday that it was part of the "legal process."

In a statement, the ICT spokesperson said the "arrest warrant has been issued to ensure his [Imran Khan] appearance in court," adding that the PTI chairman didn't appear in court during the last hearing.

"The Honourable Supreme Court has issued an order to strike out the section of terrorism from case number 407/22," the statement said.

"After this order, the case was transferred to the session court," the statement noted, adding: "Imran Khan has not yet obtained his bail from the Sessions Court."

"In case of non-appearance, he can be arrested," the statement noted.

"People are requested not to listen to rumours," it added.