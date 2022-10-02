AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Remarks against woman judge: Arrest warrant issued for Imran Khan

Fazal Sher Published 02 Oct, 2022 05:48am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Saturday issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief and former premier Imran Khan in a case pertaining to using controversial remarks against Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and two top police officers of Islamabad police.

Khan’s arrest warrants were issued by Senior Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim who directed Station House Officer (SHO) of Margalla Police Station to implement the orders. However, till the filling of this report police have not taken any step to implement the arrest warrants.

According to a statement issued by the police, issuance of arrest warrants is a legal process. Imran Khan did not appear in the court on the previous appearance. Arrest warrants have been issued to ensure his court appearance before the court.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had issued an order for removal of 7ATA from the case and after this order the case was transferred to the session’s court. Imran Khan has yet not obtained bail from the session’s court, it said, adding that he will be arrest if he failed to appear before the court.

However, following issuance of arrest warrant PTI’s workers reached Bani Gala residence of former premier to resist arrest of their party chairman. They staged a protest outside Bani Gala.

The court issued arrest warrants against the PTI chief in the case registered on August 20 over his threatening remarks regarding Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

IK visits court of judge Zeba to apologise

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered under Sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) under Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The arrest warrants come after PTI chief submitted the affidavit in the contempt of court case against him for threatening Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

In his affidavit, Imran Khan vowed to comply with the statement given on September 22 before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the last hearing. “I am ready to apologise if the judges think I had crossed the red line,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Imran Khan Islamabad police local court Woman judge Additional Sessions Judge Judge Zeba Chaudhry

Comments

1000 characters

Remarks against woman judge: Arrest warrant issued for Imran Khan

Economic revival: Dar shares key fiscal measures with SBP governor

Imran asks party workers to expedite preparations for ‘long march’

PML-N vows to take leaked audiotapes, purported cypher to logical end

China pledges over $90m for flood-hit Pakistan

World rallies in solidarity with Iran protests over Mahsa Amini death

CPHGC seeks revision in Nepra’s coal price notification

FBR working on new tax incentives for Chinese cos

World Bank may allow 22-month extension of NTMP-1 closing date

Russia abandons Ukrainian bastion, Putin ally suggests nuclear response

Read more stories