IK visits court of judge Zeba to apologise

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday visited the court of Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, the female judge against whom the former prime minister used controversial remarks in a rally.

Khan had used controversial remarks against the female judge during a rally in Islamabad on August 20 for which he is facing contempt of court charges. In the last hearing at the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Khan tendered an apology and showed a willingness to apologise to the judge. The PTI chief along with his lawyers visited the female judge’s court.

IHC defers Imran Khan’s indictment in contempt case

However, the reader of the court told them that the judge was on leave. “I have come to apologise to judicial magistrate Zeba Chaudhry,” Imran told the court reader. “You have to tell Madam Zeba Chaudhry that Imran Khan had visited and wanted to apologise if his words had hurt her sentiments,” he said. Earlier, he appeared before additional sessions judge Zafer Iqbal Siprain a case pertaining to violating Section 144 during a rally amid tight security arrangements. The court, while hearing the case, confirmed Khan’s bail against the submission of surety bonds of Rs50,000.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022