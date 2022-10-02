‘FCCI should work for social uplift, solving issues of traders’

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) is actually a ‘mini parliament’ of this city which must react proactively to contribute its positive and productive role in infrastructure development, social and cultural uplift in addition to resolving the basic problems of the business community, said Mian Muhammad Idrees former President FCCI and Chairman National Group (Associate Class).

Addressing a dinner hosted by President FCCI Atif Munir Sheikh and Muhammad Azhar Chaudhary in honour of retiring and newly elected executive committee members, he said that FCCI is an apolitical institution and we must avoid discussing religious and political issues at this forum.

He said that we are taxpayers and hence we must represent the entire city, particularly in the formation of a master plan for the systematic, scientific, integrated and planned development of Faisalabad.

He also stressed the need for proper communication between the business communities.

