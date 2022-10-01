AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
World Bank to give Ukraine $530mn in additional aid

Reuters Published October 1, 2022 Updated October 1, 2022 10:48am
The World Bank has said it will provide an additional $530 million in support to Ukraine, bringing the total aid by the bank to $13 billion, as Russia's invasion of the country continues.

The aid is supported by the United Kingdom ($500 million) and the Kingdom of Denmark ($30 million), the World Bank said in a statement.

Of the total aid of $13 billion to Ukraine to date, $11 billion has been fully disbursed, the bank added.

World Bank’s Malpass sees risk of stagflation, likely recession in Europe

The World Bank's most recent analysis puts the total long-term cost of reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine over the next three years at well over $100 billion, said Arup Banerji, World Bank Regional Country Director for Eastern Europe.

