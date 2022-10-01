Getz Pharma joins hands with NADEP, BIDE to tackle diabetes

LAHORE: In continuation of its mission to support initiatives that benefit the community and healthcare system, Getz Pharma has joined hands with the National Association of Diabetes Educator Pakistan (NADEP) - Baqai Institute of Diabetology and Endocrinology (BIDE).

Under this partnership, informative workshops will be organized for healthcare providers to improve their clinical skills in treating diabetic foot ulcers among patients.

Jumman Khan, Chief Commercial Officer - Pakistan Business, Getz Pharma, and Dr. Zahid Miyan, Consultant Diabetologist/Endocrinologist from BIDE-NADEP, signed the MoU. Both organizations showed commitment to reducing the diabetes burden in the population through this initiative.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Jumman Khan said, “Our initiatives include proactively funding leading charitable and government-run hospitals to upgrade medical facilities, participating in screening and awareness camps and sessions on prevalent diseases; sponsoring annual reports and advertisements of charitable health organizations to increase awareness about their positive work, and providing lifesaving medicines at subsidized rates or free of cost to these organizations.”

It may be noted that Pakistan now has the third highest number of people living with diabetes (33 million) in the world, after China (141 million), and India (74 million).

An additional 11 million adults in Pakistan have Impaired Glucose Tolerance (IGT), which places them at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

