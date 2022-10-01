AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Karachi administration, AKU join hands to facilitate flood-hit people

Recorder Report Published 01 Oct, 2022 04:20am
Follow us

KARACHI: As thousands of flood-affected people reach Karachi, the local administration is collaborating with the Aga Khan University (AKU) to facilitate them in the relief camps.

The collaboration was discussed in a meeting between AKU President Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin and the Karachi commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon and other government officials.

“Being a national asset, AKU is always on the frontline when the nation needs its services. AKU’s teams are working with the federal and provincial governments, local authorities and fellow agencies of the Aga Khan Development Network to support the flood relief efforts in the country,” said Dr Shahabuddin.

The AKU Flood Response Task Force along with the commissioner visited the relief camps to assess the flood affectees’ needs and provided necessary healthcare-related supplies.

“We appreciate the Aga Khan University and other public and private institutions for being part of the Government’s flood relief efforts,” said Commissioner Memon while distributing the AKU supplies at a flood relief camp in Sachal Goth, Karachi along with the AKU task force leads Dr Adil Haider, Dean of AKU Medical College and Dr Shahid Shafi, Chief Executive Officer of the Aga Khan University Hospital.

AKU’s healthcare camps and mobile units in the flood-affected areas have provided care to over 80,000 people and distributed medicines of over Rs120 million in 22 districts of Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of 80,000 people who visited the camps, 23,000 were women of reproductive age, including 2,700 pregnant women, and 19,000 children under five. Over 6,000 children received routine vaccination.

Most of the patients coming to AKU’s healthcare camps have diarrhoea, dehydration, respiratory infections, malaria, dengue and skin problems.

AKU task force is also organising free capacity-building sessions for healthcare workers serving in the affected areas, which are attended by over 4,000 participants from around the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Aga Khan University Floods in Pakistan Karachi administration

Comments

1000 characters

Karachi administration, AKU join hands to facilitate flood-hit people

Leaked audiotapes IK asks ‘neutrals’: Who’s responsible for PMH breach?

PKR consideration of CE transactions thru bank accounts made mandatory

Energy windfall profit levies approved: EU countries spar over gas price caps

Govt not allowing Discos to take decisions independently: Nepra

March 2023: $2bn SAFE China deposits rollover sought

SPI inflation up 0.94pc WoW

FO reacts cautiously to Blinken’s China statement

Dar made Leader of the House: Senate adopts three govt bills

Flood havoc: Economic outlook uncertain: MoF

US ready to allow Russian oil trade

Read more stories