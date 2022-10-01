AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Jauhar Saleem given additional charge of foreign secretary

Recorder Report Published 01 Oct, 2022 04:20am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The controversy around the diplomatic cypher has forced the government to put on hold the appointment of foreign secretary for which Asad Majeed Khan was most likely to be picked, but instead gave additional charge of foreign secretary to Jauhar Saleem, a grade 22 officer of the foreign service.

A notification issued here, Friday, stated that Saleem, a BS-22 officer of Foreign Service of Pakistan, presently posted as Special Secretary, Europe, “is assigned look after charge of the post of Secretary, Foreign Affairs Division, in addition to his own duties, with immediate effect and until further orders.”

Informed sources told Business Recorder that DrAsadMajeed Khan was almost final to be picked as the new foreign secretary, but the decision has been put on hold following the recent audio leaks of the former prime minister Imran Khan with regard to the diplomatic cypher, which was sent by Dr Asad Majeed to the Foreign Office while serving as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States earlier this year.

The position of foreign secretary fell vacant after Sohail Mehmood retired on September 29 [Thursday] after reaching the age of superannuation.

The sources maintained that a decision on the appointment of AsadMajeed as the next foreign secretary could not be made following the surfacing of the new audio leaks, as the government in the recent National Security Committee (NSC), decided to hold a thorough probe into the cypher controversy in which Asad Majeed would also be invited, once the investigation starts.

The NSC has authorised to form a committee headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to investigate the matter in depth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Rana Sanaullah NSC Asad Majeed Khan Jauhar Saleem Foreign Service of Pakistan Sohail Mehmood

Comments

1000 characters

Jauhar Saleem given additional charge of foreign secretary

Leaked audiotapes IK asks ‘neutrals’: Who’s responsible for PMH breach?

PKR consideration of CE transactions thru bank accounts made mandatory

Energy windfall profit levies approved: EU countries spar over gas price caps

Govt not allowing Discos to take decisions independently: Nepra

March 2023: $2bn SAFE China deposits rollover sought

SPI inflation up 0.94pc WoW

FO reacts cautiously to Blinken’s China statement

Dar made Leader of the House: Senate adopts three govt bills

Flood havoc: Economic outlook uncertain: MoF

US ready to allow Russian oil trade

Read more stories