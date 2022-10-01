Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Friday (September 30, 2022).
========================
Open Bid Rs 228.00
Open Offer Rs 230.00
========================
|Stock
|Price
|
Paramount Mod / Oct 1
First Paramount Modaraba(FPRM)
|
8
▲ 1.00 (14.29%)
|
Pak Gen.Ins. / Oct 1
The Pakistan General Insurance Co. Ltd.(PKGI)
|
6.50
▲ 0.70 (12.07%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Oct 1
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
3.40
▲ 0.36 (11.84%)
|
Hira Textile / Oct 1
Hira Textile Mills Limited(HIRAT)
|
2.06
▲ 0.21 (11.35%)
|
Bilal Fibres / Oct 1
Bilal Fibres Limited(BILF)
|
2.39
▲ 0.19 (8.64%)
|
J.A.Textile / Oct 1
J.A. Textile Mills Limited(JATM)
|
6.50
▲ 0.50 (8.33%)
|
Aisha Steel(ConPS) / Oct 1
Aisha Steel(ConPS)(ASLPS)
|
14.14
▲ 0.99 (7.53%)
|
Towellers Ltd. / Oct 1
Towellers Limited(TOWL)
|
104
▲ 7.25 (7.49%)
|
Pak Synthetics / Oct 1
Pakistan Synthetics Limited(PSYL)
|
47.29
▲ 3.29 (7.48%)
|
Shahtaj Sugar / Oct 1
Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited(SHJS)
|
46.20
▲ 3.20 (7.44%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Summit Bank / Oct 1
Summit Bank Limited(SMBL)
|
1.40
▲ -0.20 (-12.50%)
|
HBL Growth Fund / Oct 1
HBL Growth Fund(HGFA)
|
5.30
▲ -0.59 (-10.02%)
|
Huffaz Seamless / Oct 1
Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries Limited(HSPI)
|
9.80
▲ -1.00 (-9.26%)
|
JS Investments / Oct 1
JS Investments Limited(JSIL)
|
9.02
▲ -0.83 (-8.43%)
|
Habib Bank / Oct 1
Habib Bank Limited(HBL)
|
69.71
▲ -5.65 (-7.50%)
|
Crescent Fib. / Oct 1
Crescent Fibres Limited(CFL)
|
77.89
▲ -6.31 (-7.49%)
|
MetaTech. / Oct 1
MetaTech Health Limited(META)
|
15.06
▲ -1.22 (-7.49%)
|
Shams Textile / Oct 1
Shams Textile Mills Limited(STML)
|
33.63
▲ -2.72 (-7.48%)
|
Saif Textile / Oct 1
Saif Textile Mills Limited(SAIF)
|
18.58
▲ -1.50 (-7.47%)
|
Kohat Textile / Oct 1
Kohat Textile Mills Limited(KOHTM)
|
13.90
▲ -1.12 (-7.46%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Oct 1
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
29,700,932
▼ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Oct 1
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
18,480,891
▼ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Oct 1
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
15,579,000
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Oct 1
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
10,241,500
▼ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Oct 1
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
7,716,448
▼ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Oct 1
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
7,400,000
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Elektron / Oct 1
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
5,834,000
▼ 0.00
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Oct 1
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
5,448,175
▼ 0.00
|
Telecard Limited / Oct 1
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
5,002,000
▼ 0.00
|
Fauji Cement / Oct 1
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
4,623,500
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 30
|
229.60
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 30
|
228.60
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 30
|
144.74
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 30
|
0.99
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 30
|
1.12
|
Euro to USD / Sep 30
|
0.98
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 29
|
3.06
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 30
|
3585.62
|
India Sensex / Sep 30
|
57426.92
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 30
|
25937.21
|
Nasdaq / Sep 30
|
10575.62
|
Hang Seng / Sep 30
|
17222.83
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 30
|
6893.81
|
Dow Jones / Sep 30
|
28725.51
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 30
|
12114.36
|
France CAC40 / Sep 30
|
5762.34
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 30
|
79.49
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 30
|
20735
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 30
|
124743
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 30
|
1660.61
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 30
|
85.34
