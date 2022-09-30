AGL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
Sep 30, 2022
Pakistan

Farmers continue sit-in as talks with govt remain inconclusive

Fazal Sher Published 30 Sep, 2022 05:52am
ISLAMABAD: The protesting farmers continued their sit-in for the second day after their talks with the government remained inconclusive and they warned of jamming the whole country, if their demands were not fulfilled.

A delegation led by Kissan Ittehad Pakistan (KIP) Chairman Khalid Hussain met Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah and held a detailed discussion regarding the demands of the farmers. The negotiations remained inconclusive as farmers were given no written assurance with respect to solution of their demands. The farmers continued their sit-in at Blue Area and warned that they would continue their protest till the fulfilment of their demands.

Farmers said that they would not end their protest on verbal assurance of the government regarding their demands and the government should issue directives immediately regarding our demands and also take practical steps.

Hussain, while addressing the protest, said that Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema misbehaved with us during a meeting and warned that the farmers will see him. Cheema do not try to intimidate me as I am bigger farmer from you, he said.

He said that we have suggested the name of Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, and Khursheed Shah to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration for talks but we did not give the name of “the traitor”, Tariq Bashir Cheema. How can I negotiate with a person who has created a rift between two families, he said. I want to ask former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif why have you included Cheema in your team, he said.

The KIP chairman said that Cheema is the enemy of the farmers as he told the interior minister and the administration to take action against the protesting farmers. Cheema has not threatened me but he has threatened the farmers of the entire country. He urged the farmers to take to the street and stage a protest for the fulfilment of their demands.

The protesting farmers led by KIP Chairman Khalid Hussain on Wednesday last reached the federal capital after removing the containers and other barricades erected by the capital police to stop them at the entry point of the capital city.

The capital police for the second day, blocked entry into Red Zone from NADRA Chowk, Ayub Chowk, Express Chowk as well as blocked some other roads due to which heavy traffic jam was witnessed in the city, and motorists faced problems.

The farmers have demanded of the government to reduce the price of fertilisers including urea and DAP as well as provide electricity to them at the rate of Rs5.35 per unit.

