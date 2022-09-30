AGL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
EFERT 78.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
EPCL 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.54%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
FFL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
GGGL 10.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.19%)
GTECH 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.97%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
OGDC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.72%)
PAEL 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
PRL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.58%)
TRG 122.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.04%)
UNITY 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WAVES 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,104 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.24%)
BR30 15,468 Decreased By -141.6 (-0.91%)
KSE100 41,014 Decreased By -421.3 (-1.02%)
KSE30 15,312 Decreased By -192 (-1.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Munir Bana elected PAAPAM chairman unopposed

Recorder Report Published 30 Sep, 2022 07:09am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Pakistan Association of Auto Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) has elected Munir K Bana and Usman Malik as Chairman and Vice-Chairman, respectively unopposed for the year 2022-23.

The other newly-elected members of the managing committee for the year 202-23 included Muhammad Nasim, Saad Mehmood Sherani, Mumshad Ali, Zain Ul Abdin Shariq, Tariq Nazeer, and Syed Asad Ali Naqvi.

While addressing the PAAPAM annual dinner grand ceremony, which was attended by a large number of auto parts manufacturers across the country, the PAAPAM newly-elected chairman thanked the members for reposing confidence on him to lead the auto parts vendors association for the second time, as he was also central chairman in 2012-13.

Munir Bana said that he would strive to emulate the integrity, vision, and leadership of the past leadership, as the PAAPAM served more than 350 members and affiliated its member enterprises through active business network services to promote economic vitality by helping to create a vibrant climate to support business growth. He appreciated the efforts of his predecessors and expressed to continue the policies to further the auto parts industry.

The new Vice-Chairman Usman Malik, on this occasion, vowed to promote the Association to new heights and paid tribute to the outgoing chairman Abdur Razzaq Gauhar and vice-chairman Abdul Rehman Aizaz and said that the outgoing body in the lead of its chairman and vice-chairman had been actively promoting the interests of the auto parts industry throughout 2021-22.

Usman Malik said that the high cost of doing business, issues of market access, and exchange rate are hindering Pakistan’s industrial growth, and the government would have to work on it in consultation with the stakeholders to resolve the problems.

PAAPAM Chairman Munir Bana added that the industry is facing challenges due to frequent and skyrocketing increases of all inputs, devaluation of the rupee, shrinking profits, and limited cash flow of vendors owing to higher demand at lower profitability.

He also urged the government to remove podiums on the way of importing raw materials and parts necessary for the processing industries. He was highly concerned about not materializing the import quota policy by the State Bank, the delay nearing the industry’s respite.

The Association is engaging with the OEMs as well as the government on related issues for early resolution of the matters, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Paapam Munir Bana PAAPAM chairman

Comments

1000 characters

Munir Bana elected PAAPAM chairman unopposed

Dar takes stock of tax revenue situation

Tax return deadline extension under discussion: official

CVT calculation: Value of foreign assets to be converted into PKR: FBR

PQEPCL’s Thar coal blending proposal approved by PD

PM approves 2,000MW public sector power projects

Cyber security: Constitutional, legal options to be exercised: govt

COAS may undertake official visit to US on Oct 3

August 2022: Negative FCA in KE tariff, positive in Discos’ approved

Innovation index relative to level of economic development: Pakistan performed ‘above expectation’: UN

ECC will take up 11-point agenda today

Read more stories