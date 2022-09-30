AGL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
World

India appoints ‘China expert’ as new defence chief

AFP Published 30 Sep, 2022 05:52am
NEW DELHI: India has appointed as its new defence chief a general who led forces on its disputed frontier with China, as New Delhi seeks to counter Beijing’s growing military assertiveness.

Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan’s appointment comes in the midst of a root-and-branch reform of India’s armed forces, and nearly a year after the previous defence chief died in a helicopter crash.

India has been wary of its northern neighbour’s growing troop presence along their immense frontier, and border disputes — including deadly Himalayan clashes in 2020 — have been a perennial source of tension.

Chauhan, described as a “China expert” by local media, had been serving as counsel to India’s national security adviser after his retirement from active service last year.

He will take up the role of chief of defence staff “until further orders”, a defence ministry statement said late Wednesday.

Chauhan commanded ground forces on India’s eastern front — including much of the disputed border with China — before stepping down. Both countries fought a full-scale war in the region in 1962 for control of India’s northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims in its entirety and considers part of Tibet.

