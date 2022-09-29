AGL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 76.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.22%)
EPCL 55.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.25%)
FCCL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.69%)
FFL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
GGGL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
GGL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
HUMNL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.41%)
MLCF 28.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.74%)
PAEL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.45%)
PRL 17.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
TELE 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
TPL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.94%)
TPLP 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
TREET 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.74%)
TRG 125.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.13%)
UNITY 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.37%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,119 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.86%)
BR30 15,570 Decreased By -39.6 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,076 Decreased By -359 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,363 Decreased By -141.3 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Britain’s Norrie into Korea Open quarterfinals

AFP Published 29 Sep, 2022 12:23pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

SEOUL: Ambitious Cameron Norrie powered his way to a dominant 6-2 6-2 victory over Kaichi Uchida on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Korea Open.

The 27-year-old Briton has won two titles this year, making it into the top 10 for the first time in his career and reaching the semi-finals at Wimbledon.

He wasted no time taking down Japan’s Uchida, breaking two of his serves in each set for a quick victory in one hour and three minutes.

Norrie, the second seed at the Korea Open, will face either Korean number one, Kwon Soon-woo, or Jenson Brooksby of the United States in the quarter-finals.

Norrie won his first ATP title last year at the Los Cabos Open, beating American Brandon Nakashima in the final.

He has said he plans to use the Korea and Japan Open to push his way into the top eight on the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin, to qualify for a spot at the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals in November.

Norrie’s push to Turin got a boost on Thursday when Taylor Fritz, who was the third seed in Seoul, withdrew from the tournament due to injury.

Cameron Norrie Korea Open Kaichi Uchida

Comments

1000 characters

Britain’s Norrie into Korea Open quarterfinals

$10bn may be sought from China during PM’s visit

Rupee, inflation, interest rates top wily Dar’s agenda

Oil prices drop as dollar strengthens, demand weakens

Cabinet allows TCP to import 0.3m MTs of urea on G2G basis

Speculators won’t be allowed to play with PKR: Dar

Rs684bn Sept target: FBR required to collect around Rs120bn in 2 days

FCA staggering of Discos, KE: PD seeks Cabinet’s ex-post facto approval

PM’s aide ‘forcing’ PPIB to facilitate SEL’s project?

No ban on transit trade transactions: SBP

NA panel informed: Dasu project won’t be completed by May 2024

Read more stories