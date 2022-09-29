AGL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
Hong Kong stocks extend losses into close

AFP Published September 29, 2022 Updated September 29, 2022 01:25pm
Photo: AFP
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished with more losses Thursday, giving up an early rally, as traders continue to fret over the economic outlook as interest rates are ramped up to fight inflation.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.49 percent, or 85.01 points, to 17,165.87.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.13 percent, or 3.86 points, to 3,041.20, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dipped 0.05 percent, or 1.06 points, to 1,937.20.

