Hong Kong stocks extend losses into close

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished with more losses Thursday, giving up an early rally, as traders continue to fret over the economic outlook as interest rates are ramped up to fight inflation.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.49 percent, or 85.01 points, to 17,165.87.

Hong Kong stocks suffer fresh round of hefty losses

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.13 percent, or 3.86 points, to 3,041.20, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dipped 0.05 percent, or 1.06 points, to 1,937.20.