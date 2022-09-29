AGL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
Sep 29, 2022
Markets

US oil may extend gains to $82.75

SINGAPORE: US oil may extend its gains to $82.75 per barrel, to complete a wave c. This wave is a part of the bounce...
Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2022 11:53am
SINGAPORE: US oil may extend its gains to $82.75 per barrel, to complete a wave c.

This wave is a part of the bounce from the Sept. 26 low of $76.25.

A falling trendline points a target of $82.75.

US oil may test support at $77.61

The downtrend from $90.19 remains steady.

It may resume upon the completion of the wave c around $82.75.

A break below $81.12 may cause a drop to $80.02.

US oil

