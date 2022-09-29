Markets
US oil may extend gains to $82.75
SINGAPORE: US oil may extend its gains to $82.75 per barrel, to complete a wave c.
This wave is a part of the bounce from the Sept. 26 low of $76.25.
A falling trendline points a target of $82.75.
US oil may test support at $77.61
The downtrend from $90.19 remains steady.
It may resume upon the completion of the wave c around $82.75.
A break below $81.12 may cause a drop to $80.02.
