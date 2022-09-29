AGL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 76.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.22%)
EPCL 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FCCL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.69%)
FFL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
FLYNG 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
GGGL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
GGL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.72%)
GTECH 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.41%)
MLCF 28.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
OGDC 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.85%)
PAEL 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
PRL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
TPL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.06%)
TPLP 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
TREET 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.74%)
TRG 125.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
UNITY 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.37%)
WAVES 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,120 Decreased By -34.9 (-0.84%)
BR30 15,567 Decreased By -42.9 (-0.27%)
KSE100 41,097 Decreased By -338.5 (-0.82%)
KSE30 15,375 Decreased By -129.7 (-0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Indonesia president sees Q3 GDP growth at 5.4%-6%

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2022 11:10am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday said the rupiah exchange rate was in a good condition compared to other currencies and estimated the country’s economy could grow by 5.4% to 6% in the third quarter.

The rupiah on Wednesday dropped to its weakest level against the dollar since April 2020 amid global market turmoil.

Global economic conditions are highly uncertain, the president said, but with roughly 7% depreciation so far this year, the rupiah is faring better compared to its Asian peers.

He attributed the recent weakness in foreign exchange to the market turmoil caused by Britain’s fiscal policy announcements last week.

Speaking at an economic event, Jokowi, as the president is known, said there is no certainty of when the war in Ukraine is going to end and the Indonesian government will work on maintaining stability and growth.

“Our nation will require endurance,” he said, adding that he had asked Finance Minister Sri Mulyani to be prudent with fiscal spending. “Many international analysts are expecting that next year will be worse, but things will be different if we prepare ammunition,” he said.

Indonesia central bank guarding against excessive rupiah falls

Meanwhile, Jokowi said he remains confident that Indonesian economic growth will be supported by development of downstream industries for its minerals sector, and reiterated that after banning exports of raw nickel ore, Indonesia would implement similar policies for other materials such as tin and bauxite.

Indonesia’s economy grew by 5.44% in the second quarter.

The rupiah strengthened by 0.16% as of 0318 GMT on Thursday after dropping 0.93% a day earlier.

Ukraine rupiah indonesia Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Britain’s fiscal policy Q3 GDP growth

Comments

1000 characters

Indonesia president sees Q3 GDP growth at 5.4%-6%

$10bn may be sought from China during PM’s visit

Rupee, inflation, interest rates top wily Dar’s agenda

Oil price dips as dollar strengthens, demand weakens

Cabinet allows TCP to import 0.3m MTs of urea on G2G basis

Speculators won’t be allowed to play with PKR: Dar

Rs684bn Sept target: FBR required to collect around Rs120bn in 2 days

FCA staggering of Discos, KE: PD seeks Cabinet’s ex-post facto approval

PM’s aide ‘forcing’ PPIB to facilitate SEL’s project?

No ban on transit trade transactions: SBP

NA panel informed: Dasu project won’t be completed by May 2024

Read more stories