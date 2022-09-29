AGL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.55%)
ANL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
AVN 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.53%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
EFERT 78.50 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.6%)
EPCL 55.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.36%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
FFL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
FLYNG 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
GGGL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
GGL 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GTECH 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 28.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
MLCF 28.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.72%)
PAEL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.45%)
PRL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.89%)
TELE 10.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.57%)
TPLP 20.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.39%)
TREET 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.69%)
TRG 125.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.36%)
UNITY 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
WAVES 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,120 Decreased By -35.3 (-0.85%)
BR30 15,583 Decreased By -27 (-0.17%)
KSE100 41,091 Decreased By -344.1 (-0.83%)
KSE30 15,357 Decreased By -147.5 (-0.95%)
Australian shares track global markets higher as BoE seeks to quell UK bond rout

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2022 10:37am
Australian shares climbed on Thursday amid a global rebound in equity markets, after the Bank of England said it would take immediate measures to calm Britain’s distressed bond markets.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.7% by 0024 GMT.

The benchmark fell 0.5% on Wednesday. Global markets recovered marginally after the British central bank said it will launch an emergency bond-buying programme aimed at preventing the market turmoil from spreading.

In Sydney trading, energy stocks led the gains, climbing 2.7% on higher oil prices after US fuel inventory figures showed larger-than-expected drawdowns. Oil and gas majors Woodside Energy and Santos rising 3.3% and 2.6%, respectively.

AGL Energy gained 2.6%, after the country’s top power producer unveiled plans to invest up to A$20 billion ($13.00 billion) in new renewable energy by 2036.

Miners, energy stocks lift Australian shares despite recession jitters

Miners advanced 2.7% with iron ore behemoths BHP and Rio Tinto up 2.2% and 1.7%, respectively. Strong bullion prices lifted gold stocks 4.6%, with country’s largest gold miner Newcrest Mining jumping 3.4%.

Tech index and financials gained over 1% each.

Premier Investments Ltd soared 8.4% and was the top gainer on ASX 200, after the fashion retailer posted an annual net profit attributable of A$285.2 million ($185.35 million), compared with A$271.8 million a year ago.

Separately, Iress, down 17.8%, was the top percentage decliner, after the software provider trimmed its full-year net profit after tax guidance to between A$54 million and A$58 million from the previous range of A$63 million to A$72 million.

The New Zealand benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.2% to 11,251.91.

The country’s central bank proposed changes to the means by which banks should apply risk weighting to their exposures under capital adequacy rules.

Comments

1000 characters

