Chinese-Pakistani dual national shot dead at Karachi clinic

Reuters | AFP Published 29 Sep, 2022 05:54am
KARACHI: An armed attacker posing as a dental patient killed a Chinese-Pakistani dual national and injured two others at a clinic in Karachi on Wednesday, police said.

The dental clinic was run by one of the victims, Senior Superintendent of Police Asad Raza said in a statement.

The victims, identified by police as Dr Richard Hu, Mrs Margrate Hu and Ronald, were all Chinese-Pakistani dual nationals, Raza said terming the incident a targeted attack by a man in his early thirties. “The assailant didn’t hurt Pakistanis,” the statement said, adding that the victims had run the clinic in the area for a long period and did not face any apparent threats.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.—Reuters

AFP adds: Police said they were investigating the motive but believed that the gunman was from the restive region.

He “entered the clinic and sat waiting for treatment before he suddenly opened fire,” police said in a statement.

“All were Chinese and Pakistani dual nationals,” the statement said, adding that the attacker did not hurt any Pakistanis.

China does not allow its citizens to have dual nationalities. Pakistan has a sizable Chinese diaspora, including communities who have resided in Karachi for several generations, as well as newer migrants in search of economic opportunities.

Interior minister Rana Sanaullah condemned the attack Wednesday.

“Such incidents are intolerable,” he said in a tweet. “The security of Chinese residents should be ensured in every way.”

