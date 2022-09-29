SECP further simplifies company incorporation process

ISLAMABAD: In pursuit of its agenda towards digitisation, process re-engineering and ease of doing business, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has further simplified the company incorporation process.

Now users can also obtain auto generated memorandum and articles of association (MEMARTS) during online incorporation process. Up till now, the applicants were required to download format of the MEMARTS from the SECP website and separately upload it in eServices.

The updated process shift will speed-up the company incorporation, reduce turnaround time, and minimize the chances of errors. In case of any query, applicants can contact SECP’s WhatsApp service at 0092-306-9365625 or email at [email protected]

