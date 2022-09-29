KCAA office-bearers assume charge

KARACHI: The newly elected (unopposed) Managing Committee of Karachi Customs Agents Association for the term 2022-2023 has taken over the charge of Association in its 15th Annual General Body Meeting held on 28th September 2022.

Nadeem Kamil was elected as President while Zahid Bashir Chaudhry as General Secretary, Zahid Sharif as Vice President, Gulzar Shah Meshwani as S. Vice President, Zahid Tanveer as Vice President, Akhter Ali Sherwani as Vice President, Hasan Sheikh Vohra as Vice President, Junaid Mahmood as Joint Secretary, Rana Zahid Farooq as Vice President, Mirza Muhammad Shariq as Info. Secretary, Sh Muddasir Rafiq Magoon as Vice President and Muhammad Munaf Jangda as Finance Secretary, besides 18 managing committee members.

