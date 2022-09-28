AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.98%)
SLIC partners with JazzCash to digitize payment collection

Press Release Published 28 Sep, 2022 07:40am
KARACHI: State Life Insurance, Pakistan’s Largest Life & Health Insurer has partnered with JazzCash, Pakistan’s leading fintech, to provide premium collection services to State Life customers directly via mobile wallets.

The agreement signed by between Shoaib Javed Hussain Chairman State Life and Murtaza Ali, Chief Operating Officer, JazzCash.

This strategic partnership will enable the State Life to provide digitized collection of premium & policy loan to its customers, as well as payment of digital insurance policy, through the JazzCash app.

Additionally, State Life plans to launch the State Life mini programme within the JazzCash app, which will offer products like Health insurance, takaful, individual life, and group policy to JazzCash customers. The partnership also entails setting up a working group to jointly create insurance products catered exclusively to the JazzCash segment.

Speaking on the occasion Shoaib Javed Hussain, Chairman State Life Insurance, said, “State Life served the country for past 50 years to build legacy of trust & Protection, we are doing in a way to digitize services for policyholders, the handshake with JazzCash further to enhance relation with customers bringing ease of payment by increased security, convenience & digital protective products.”

Murtaza Ali, Chief Operating Officer, JazzCash said, “Today’s announcement is another step forward in JazzCash’s vision of digitizing the payment mode in Pakistan. As the largest mobile wallet in the country, we deem it our principal duty to assist the shift to a cashless economy.”

