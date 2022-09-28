WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 27, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 26-Sep-22 23-Sep-22 22-Sep-22 21-Sep-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.109908 0.109931 0.109458 0.109911 Euro 0.758342 0.762061 0.767318 0.767872 Japanese yen 0.00545953 0.00537434 0.00539428 U.K. pound 0.84313 0.86183 0.876857 0.879184 U.S. dollar 0.786172 0.78128 0.776323 0.775158 Algerian dinar 0.0055913 0.00555945 0.00552796 0.00551032 Australian dollar 0.510776 0.51752 0.516798 Botswana pula 0.0597491 0.0593773 0.0587677 0.058912 Brazilian real 0.146833 0.149524 0.150243 0.149974 Brunei dollar 0.547626 0.55012 0.546437 0.549134 Canadian dollar 0.573179 0.575741 0.575907 0.578606 Chilean peso 0.000814534 0.000828443 0.000826914 0.000835075 Czech koruna 0.0307892 0.0309124 0.0311226 0.0311684 Danish krone 0.101976 0.102475 0.103182 0.103258 Indian rupee 0.00963741 0.00965539 0.00961693 0.00969886 Israeli New Shekel 0.223927 0.223467 0.223775 Korean won 0.000558202 0.000554886 0.000557063 0.000558029 Kuwaiti dinar 2.53155 2.50791 2.51023 Malaysian ringgit 0.170981 0.170958 0.169892 0.169767 Mauritian rupee 0.0176812 0.0176312 0.0174845 0.0173639 Mexican peso 0.0386293 0.0387488 0.0388924 0.0387527 New Zealand dollar 0.456697 0.452169 0.456956 Norwegian krone 0.0732099 0.0744672 0.0749701 0.0746536 Omani rial 2.04466 2.01905 2.01602 Peruvian sol 0.20002 0.198904 0.199065 Philippine peso 0.0133767 0.0134103 0.0134998 Polish zloty 0.160074 0.160111 0.160586 0.161764 Qatari riyal 0.215981 0.213276 0.212955 Russian ruble 0.0135549 0.013447 0.0129751 0.012735 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.209646 0.207019 0.206709 Singapore dollar 0.547626 0.55012 0.546437 0.549134 South African rand 0.0434893 0.0438282 0.0442243 0.0439091 Swedish krona 0.0696288 0.0701341 0.0700969 0.0706224 Swiss franc 0.793873 0.795034 0.791439 0.804148 Thai baht 0.0208076 0.0209262 0.0207806 0.0208684 Trinidadian dollar 0.115835 0.115269 0.114559 0.114362 U.A.E. dirham 0.21407 0.211388 0.211071 Uruguayan peso 0.019093 0.0191186 0.019109 0.0189813 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

