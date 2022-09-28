WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Sept 27, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 26-Sep-22 23-Sep-22 22-Sep-22 21-Sep-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.109908 0.109931 0.109458 0.109911
Euro 0.758342 0.762061 0.767318 0.767872
Japanese yen 0.00545953 0.00537434 0.00539428
U.K. pound 0.84313 0.86183 0.876857 0.879184
U.S. dollar 0.786172 0.78128 0.776323 0.775158
Algerian dinar 0.0055913 0.00555945 0.00552796 0.00551032
Australian dollar 0.510776 0.51752 0.516798
Botswana pula 0.0597491 0.0593773 0.0587677 0.058912
Brazilian real 0.146833 0.149524 0.150243 0.149974
Brunei dollar 0.547626 0.55012 0.546437 0.549134
Canadian dollar 0.573179 0.575741 0.575907 0.578606
Chilean peso 0.000814534 0.000828443 0.000826914 0.000835075
Czech koruna 0.0307892 0.0309124 0.0311226 0.0311684
Danish krone 0.101976 0.102475 0.103182 0.103258
Indian rupee 0.00963741 0.00965539 0.00961693 0.00969886
Israeli New Shekel 0.223927 0.223467 0.223775
Korean won 0.000558202 0.000554886 0.000557063 0.000558029
Kuwaiti dinar 2.53155 2.50791 2.51023
Malaysian ringgit 0.170981 0.170958 0.169892 0.169767
Mauritian rupee 0.0176812 0.0176312 0.0174845 0.0173639
Mexican peso 0.0386293 0.0387488 0.0388924 0.0387527
New Zealand dollar 0.456697 0.452169 0.456956
Norwegian krone 0.0732099 0.0744672 0.0749701 0.0746536
Omani rial 2.04466 2.01905 2.01602
Peruvian sol 0.20002 0.198904 0.199065
Philippine peso 0.0133767 0.0134103 0.0134998
Polish zloty 0.160074 0.160111 0.160586 0.161764
Qatari riyal 0.215981 0.213276 0.212955
Russian ruble 0.0135549 0.013447 0.0129751 0.012735
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.209646 0.207019 0.206709
Singapore dollar 0.547626 0.55012 0.546437 0.549134
South African rand 0.0434893 0.0438282 0.0442243 0.0439091
Swedish krona 0.0696288 0.0701341 0.0700969 0.0706224
Swiss franc 0.793873 0.795034 0.791439 0.804148
Thai baht 0.0208076 0.0209262 0.0207806 0.0208684
Trinidadian dollar 0.115835 0.115269 0.114559 0.114362
U.A.E. dirham 0.21407 0.211388 0.211071
Uruguayan peso 0.019093 0.0191186 0.019109 0.0189813
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments