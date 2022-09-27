AGL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (8.22%)
ANL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
AVN 76.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.22%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
EFERT 78.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.81%)
EPCL 56.59 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.98%)
FCCL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FLYNG 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.34%)
GGGL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.07%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.33%)
MLCF 28.31 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.82%)
OGDC 74.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.42%)
PAEL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
PIBTL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
PRL 17.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.32%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
TPL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
TPLP 20.38 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.66%)
TREET 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
TRG 129.72 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (2.22%)
UNITY 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WAVES 11.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,143 Increased By 17.5 (0.43%)
BR30 15,692 Increased By 196.8 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,336 Increased By 184.1 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,488 Increased By 67.7 (0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold firms on dollar pullback, but hinges on rate-hike fears

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2022 12:21pm
Follow us

Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the dollar slipped, although the metal languished near a 2-1/2-year low as prospects of further aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve kept some investors on the sidelines.

Spot gold was up 0.6% at $1,631.39 per ounce, as of 0512 GMT, after hitting its lowest since April 2020 at $1,620.20 on Monday.

US gold futures edged 0.3% higher to $1,638.70.

The dollar index dipped 0.1%, easing off a two-decade peak scaled in the previous session.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was also slightly off a 12-year peak marked on Monday.

Slightly lower US yields and dollar may have provided some room for gold prices to stabilise after its recent sell-off, said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

“The prevailing upside risk to inflation and, hence, monetary policy tightening, still remains a key obstacle limiting gold’s upside,” he said.

Fed officials on Monday sloughed off rising volatility in global markets and said their priority remained controlling inflation.

Gold prices increase

Gold prices have declined more than 20% since rising above the key $2,000 level in March, as rapid US rate hikes made the non-yielding bullion less attractive and also pushed the dollar to multi-year highs.

“Its (gold’s) status as a haven asset in times of economic distress has failed to stem the flow of selling,” analysts at ANZ said in a note.

Indicative of investor sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell to 30,333,443 ounces on Monday, its lowest since March 2020.

Spot gold may bounce further to $1,639 per ounce, as a wave 3 may have completed around a support of $1,619, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Spot silver rose 1% to $18.51 per ounce, platinum climbed 0.2% to $853.89 and palladium was up 0.2% at $2,049.10.

Gold Prices Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold firms on dollar pullback, but hinges on rate-hike fears

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee registers another gain

Dar returns to bring ‘Darnomics’ back to life

Leaked audiotapes: PM, COAS, others to meet tomorrow

NOCs to CPPs selling power to national grid to be evoked

Oil rises as focus turns to possible supply cuts

Nadra to build data exchange layer for govt agencies

Japan honours assassinated Abe at controversial funeral

New finance minister wants to take country out of ‘economic rut’

110 mmcfd gas may be diverted from GTPS to fertilizer plants

KE in talks with PLL about supply of gas: CEO

Read more stories