KARACHI: Gold on Saturday continued to gain value on the local market, traders said. Further up by Rs1700, the precious metal closed for Rs145700 per tola during the weekend trade.

It was priced for Rs124914 per 10 grams after growing by Rs1457.

On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $1714 per ounce.

Silver was available for Rs1480 per tola and Rs1268.86 per 10 grams, traders added.

